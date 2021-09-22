Heart of American Artists' Association hold plein air event in downtown Siloam Springs

Heart of American Artists' Association (HOAAA) will be holding the second annual plein air event from Sept. 25-Oct. 2 in downtown Siloam Springs.

Plein air is a French term that means "in the open air," according to HOAAA President Todd A. Williams. The event will give artists a chance to paint from life in nature, Williams said.

"We've asked the participating artists to paint anywhere in the Siloam Springs downtown area," Williams said.

Artists will paint for the week of Sept. 25 and then submit one painting for judging, Williams said. An awards ceremony will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, Williams said.

Registration for the event will be $35 for the event, Williams said. HOAAA is also offering a special student registration fee for high school and college students with a sponsorship from John Brown University (JBU), Williams said. The student fee will be $20, Williams said.

The registration deadline will be open until Oct. 1, Williams said.

"People can participate up until the last minute and still qualify to be part of the awards ceremony on Oct. 2," Williams said.

Prizes include over $3,000 in cash and merchandise, Williams said. The first place prize will be $750, second place will have a prize of $500 and third place will offer $250, according to a press release issued by HOAAA.

College category prizes include a first place prize of $500, a second place prize of $300 and third place prize of $200, the release states.

This year's judge will be Neil Callander, associate professor of Art, Painting and Drawing at the University of Arkansas, the release states.

There will also be an afternoon of mentoring for all ages and skill sets by other artists at the event from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28; and a critique session by Williams and HOAAA Vice President Bobby Martin from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 30, the release states.

Williams said there is a second bonus: participating artists will be able to showcase their work at an exhibit from Oct. 28-Dec. 18 at JBU. Depending on space, artists may be able to showcase more than one painting at JBU's exhibit, William said.

This will be HOAAA's second plein air event held in Siloam Springs, Williams said. The first was held in October of last year, Williams said.

"I think we had about 23 participants," Williams said. "That was during covid so this year we are expecting a lot more."

Williams said HOAAA is not only promoting the arts and encouraging artists in their personal endeavours but also promoting good health through art.

"It helps heal the body, soul and spirit," Williams said. I really believe that art can play a role in helping those individuals that are feeling almost a sense of hopelessness. Art has a way of bringing life and hope to people."