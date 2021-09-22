Herald-Leader obituaries for Sept. 22

Charles Ray Arnold

Charles Ray Arnold, 70, of Gentry, Ark., died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

He was born Nov. 23, 1950 in Ozark, Ark., to Eugene Arnold and Kathleen Tillery-Arnold.

He is survived by his wife, Rachael Arnold of the home; one son, Jason Arnold; three daughters, Laura Turner, Tabitha Rowley, and Kachina Rowley; four brothers, Donald Arnold, Howard Owens, Bobby Owens, and Timmy Arnold; three sisters, Lena May Woods, Barbara Mason, and Janie Baker; 13 grandchildren; and many other loved ones.

A memorial service is not planned at this time.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs was in charge of the arrangements.