JBU volleyball defeats OPSU

The John Brown University volleyball team earned a split on a tough weekend series by besting Oklahoma Panhandle State in four sets (26-24, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21) on Saturday (Sept. 18) afternoon inside Bill George Arena.

Three Golden Eagles (8-9, 3-3 Sooner Athletic) recorded double-digit kills in the contest, including sophomore Savanna Riney (12), freshman Taylor Golmen (12) and freshman Callie Mullins (11) as three of John Brown's top five hitters attacked at a .320 mark or better.

John Brown improved to 7-0 all-time versus the Aggies (10-5, 4-2) with the win.

Junior Morgan Fincham racked up a season-high 27 assists as she helped the John Brown offense click at a .178 (57-30-152) rate. Junior Lauren Cloud added 24 helpers, crossing the 20-assist mark for the 11th time this season.

Junior Jillian Blackman dug a team-high 14 balls and added a pair of aces from the service line. Mullins led the front-row defensive effort with a solo block and a pair of assists, while Golmen chipped in with three assisted rejections.

John Brown finished the contest with 57 kills, 47 digs and four team blocks.

Essence West led all players with 14 kills for Panhandle State, while Zoe Fry added 10 terminations in the loss. McKenna Coppock dug a match-high 23 JBU attacks.

Led by a career-high four aces from Mullins, the Golden Eagles boasted 14 aces from the service line, the second-most this season. John Brown has now launched 10 or more aces five times this season.

John Brown was scheduled to host Lyon on Tuesday at Bill George Arena. Results were not available at presstime.

JBU travels to Central Christian (Kan.) on Friday before playing at Langston (Okla.) on Saturday.