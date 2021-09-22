Junior high boys fifth at Panther XC Classic

The Siloam Springs junior high boys placed fifth out of 19 teams in the 5A-6A junior high division of the Panther Cross Country Classic held Saturday at the Simmons Course.

Bentonville High won the meet with a perfect score of 15, placing the top five runners. Fayetteville Ramay placed second at 115, followed by Bentonville Washington 130, Bentonville Grimsley 149, Siloam Springs 188, Bentonville Fulbright 200, Rogers 204, Greenwood 217, Fayetteville Woodland 222, Fayetteville Junior High 231, Rogers Heritage 245, Rogers Junior High 285, Van Buren 316, Springdale Central 353, Bentonville Lincoln 379, Springdale George 535, Helen Tyson Middle School 538, Northridge Middle School 545 and Butterfield 619.

A total of 384 runners ran in the 5A-6A division with Bentonville's Ryan Fernstrom finishing first at 10 minutes, 42.28 seconds.

Tommy Seitz led the Panthers with a 10th place finish of 11:34.84.

Chance Cunningham placed 16th at 11:48.68, while Gaige Thompson was 42nd at 12:27.61 and Diego Palacio-Castillo 48th at 12:32.92.

Korbin Rogers placed 82nd at 13:04.20, with Jacob Seauve 85th at 13:08.97 and Sebastian Romero 97th to complete the Panthers' top seven scores.

Sully Christians ran a time of 13:18.10, while Bennett Naustvik ran a 13:23.10, Boone Eldridge 13:26.78, Cooper Bunker 14:02.45, Max Lane 14:02.96, Zane Pickering 14:04.92, Blake Kuykendall 14:14.67, Josiah Johnson 14:33.48, Parker Malonson 14:40.92 and Parker Watson 15:06.24.

Also running for Siloam Springs: Sam Wallace 15:13.98, Morgan Lloyd 15:20.56, Nico Lloyd 16:02.97, Nathaniel Haak 17:56.63, Coleman Wilcox 18:22.99, Fernando Jardon 19:39.79 and Efrain Garcia 19:57.86.

Farmington won the 1A-4A junior high boys division, which featured 162 runners. Malachi Houghton was the top finisher at 11:42.20.

Junior high girls

The Siloam Springs junior high girls placed ninth out of 19 teams in the 5A-6A division of the junior high division of the Panther Cross Country Classic.

Greenwood placed first with 84 points, followed by Bentonville High 95, Bentonville Washington 98, Fayetteville Woodland 132, Fayetteville Ramay 173, Rogers Junior High 174, Fayetteville Junior High 205, Bentonville Lincoln 232, Siloam Springs 233, Rogers High 235, Springdale Central 255, Bentonville Fulbright 261, Van Buren 380, Bentonville Grimsley 387, Springdale George 419, Rogers Heritage 419, Helen Tyson 439, Butterfield 577 and Northridge 590.

A total of 272 runners competed in the 5A-6A division. Lilly Beshears of Springdale Central won the meet at 12:36.11.

Vanessa Frias led the Lady Panthers with a 30th place time of 14:11.22, while Amelie Seauve 35th at 14:17.92, Morgan Jones 40th at 14:33.35 and Addison Harris 53rd at 14:57.96.

Hannah Bergthold placed 82nd at 15:40.99 with Hailey Fox 85th at 15:42.38 and Sara Bishop 89th at 15:49.52 to complete the Lady Panthers' top seven scores.

Caroline Dewey ran a 16:02.86, while Estela Gonzalez ran a 16:04.05, Emma Williams 16:17.44, Annika Timboe 16:27.28, Sawyer Smith 16:29.57, Bella Shultz 16:40.45 and Gracie Floyd 16:44.67.

Also running for Siloam Springs: Ava Jones 17:18.54, Payton Lesso 17:27.24, Joslyn Parra 17:35.92, Jane Anglin 17:37.39, Hannah Luttrell 17:58.34, Isabel Suarez 18:02.60, Danielle Weilnau 18:09.24, Malia Lykins 18:20.61 and Kathryne Hilburn 18:21.08.

Providence Academy won the 1A-4A junior high girls division, with Providence's Gabbie Bishop finishing first at 12:28.28. A total of 152 runners competed in the race.