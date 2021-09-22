Lead slips away from Golden Eagles

A 1-0 Golden Eagle lead faded in the second half as No. 14 Bethel (Tenn.) came roaring back to steal a 2-1 matchup against the John Brown University men's soccer team on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Field.

In the tale of two halves, the Golden Eagles (2-4-0) came out strong, out-shooting the Wildcats by an 8-5 margin in the first half. Reeling from an upset loss 48 hours prior to Science & Arts (Okla.), 3-0, Bethel's struggles seemed to continue in Siloam Springs until it ballooned into something a whole lot worse.

While attacking the goal, junior Jacob Zamarron was taken down by a Wildcat defender at the top of the box in the 40th minute. The official astutely granted advantage as the ball rolled across the top of the 18 to an oncoming Kolby McCombs. McCombs one-touched the loose ball and curled in a gorgeous attempt just under the crossbar and a bewildered Norberto Lima Vieira.

John Brown rode McCombs' second-career tally into the intermission, looking to end its three-match losing skid.

The Wildcats (5-1-0) finally found their offense in the second half, unleashing 14 shots towards the John Brown goal. Mountaga Sall's first goal of the contest came in the 62nd minute when he finished a loose ball in the box off Alioune Diop's service off the restart.

Sall struck again 21 minutes later, moments after a Wildcat goal was reversed due to the official's offsides ruling, when he capped off Antoine Ferez's pass on the floor through the box, leaving freshman keeper Kyle Hix no opportunity to make a save.

After the disastrous start, Bethel rebounded to out-shoot John Brown, 19-14, as the Wildcats leaned on Lima Vieira's nine saves. With nearly 40 fouls whistled, the physical match drew seven cautions.

Bethel's Pascal Mohungsi led all players with six shots, while sophomore Alonso Arrieta and junior Oscar Carballo each attempted three towards the Wildcat goal during regulation time.

John Brown is scheduled to play at No. 5 Columbia (Mo.) on Wednesday, Sept. 22. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.