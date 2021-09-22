Logan moves to top of chart after shutout

Junior Aubrey Mendez converted the Golden Eagles' first successful penalty kick of the season, and senior Caitlyn Logan made a pair of saves to move atop the clean sheets section of the record book in No. 9 John Brown University's 1-0 victory over Bethel (Tenn.) on Saturday morning at Alumni Field.

Despite owning a commanding 19-4 shooting advantage at the time, finishing continued to elude the Golden Eagles (4-1-0) until a corner service into the box took a bounce off a Wildcat defenders foot and deflected off her outstretched arm, obliging the official to award John Brown a chance from the penalty spot.

Mendez made no mistake, converting the first penalty kick of her career, and delivered to John Brown a 1-0 advantage in the 84th minute of play.

Logan stood tall during one major Bethel (2-2-0) offensive flurry late in the first half. A turnover allowed Nia Leslie to break in all alone, but Logan's length allowed her to deflect the shot over the crossbar. Just moments later, off another corner service, Ashari Bowen's header just yards from the goal line forced Logan to leap and deflect the attempt past the post.

During the flurry, Bethel attempted a pair of shots on goal and added three corner kicks in 70 seconds. That accounted for most of the Wildcats' offense, however, as the visitors finished with four shot attempts and five corner kicks.

As a result of her efforts, Logan moved into the program's top record book spot with her 38th-career shutout, passing Kristen Morency '17. Logan already owned the program's single-season clean sheet mark with 12, set twice in 2018 and 2019.

The Golden Eagles finished the contest with a dominating 21-4 shooting advantage and racked up 18 corner kicks. Sophomore Gifte Pavatt led all players with five shot attempts in the contest.

John Brown now has one final non-conference matchup before moving into the conference fixture. JBU will travel to central Missouri to face No. 13 Columbia (Mo.) on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.