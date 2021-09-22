Panther XC Classic a big draw

The 2021 Panther Cross Country Classic was a smashing success for the Siloam Springs cross country programs.

More than 1,600 runners registered in all divisions -- with 1,380 actually competing -- and there were more than 100 runners in the Fun Runs, according to coach Sharon Jones.

"It was probably our biggest event ever," Jones said. "I'm thankful to all the parent volunteers and staff who made it a success. Thank you to Simmons Foods for allowing us to use their beautiful campus and for their generous support. We also appreciate Generations Bank for donating and grilling burgers and hotdogs for us. That is always a big hit."

The Siloam Springs boys finished second out of 10 teams in the 5A-6A division at the annual Panther Cross Country Classic held Saturday at the Simmons Course.

"They've been working hard on running with their pacing groups, but this week we challenged them to go out and race, to stay with some of the top guys from other schools," Jones said of the varsity boys.

Springdale Har-Ber won the meet with 42 points, followed by Siloam Springs 71, Fayetteville 76, Fort Smith Southside 108, Rogers 125, Bentonville High 133, Van Buren 194, Greenwood 207, Rogers Heritage 238 and Stilwell, Okla., 271.

A total of 130 runners ran in the 5A-6A division. Noah Embry of Greenwood placed first overall with a time of 16 minutes, 33.65 seconds.

Wilson Cunningham led Siloam Springs with a sixth-place finish of 17:50.10.

Nathan Hawbaker placed ninth at 17:54.68 and Levi Fox was 11th at 18:05.04.

"Levi, who has led us so far this season, looked labored on Saturday," Jones said. "He didn't have his best race. I'm proud of how he held on though for 11th place. It was Wilson who took charge this week, followed closely by Nate. All three boys continue to run close together."

Liam Scott placed 18th at 18:28.93, while Noah Granderson finished 27th at 18:52.56, Jordyn Baskin 45th at 19:32.25 and Caleb Rodgers 65th at 20:32.34 to complete the Panthers' top seven scores.

Barrett Eldridge placed 71st at 20:42.18, while Jared Brewer placed 78th at 21:00.88, Cade Gunter 81st at 21:12.43, Anthony Cruz 92nd at 22:27.95 and Caleb Wallace 99th at 22:43.02.

Thad Goetz ran a time of 22:50.12, while William Bowles ran a 23:57.24, Rustin Shirley 25:24.77 and Nathan Thurstenson 25:25.97

"Liam looked especially fresh this week," Jones said. "He ran his strongest race yet to PR. William Bowles also PRed, which we don't expect to see a lot of on our course. We were missing a few boys due to injuries and quarantine, but overall our boys showed up. I'm proud of the way they and the girls competed."

Varsity girls

The Siloam Springs girls finished fifth out of nine schools competing in the 5A-6A division of the Panther Cross Country Classic.

Rogers won the meet with 57 points, edging out Fayetteville in a tiebreaker.

Springdale Har-Ber was third with 59, followed by Greenwood 122, Siloam Springs 156, Van Buren 168, Bentonville High 174, Fort Smith Southside 183 and Stilwell, Okla., 192.

A total of 98 girls ran in the 5A-6A division.

Emily Cruz of Stilwell (Okla.) finished first overall with a time of 20:09.10.

Jacilyn Weilnau led the Lady Panthers with a time of 22:35.32, placing 20th overall.

Shayla Conley finished 27th at 23:19.42, while Claire Jagger was 29th at 23:25.49.

Shelby Smith placed 39th at 23:58.82, while Kadynce Hilburn-Frost was 53rd at 24:59.76, Faith Harris 66th at 26:36.93 and Laura Fields 67th at 26:40.53 to round out the Lady Panthers' top seven scores.

Leslie Cea placed 72nd at 27:21.59, followed by Sidney Pfeiffer 78th at 28:10.28, Anna Floyd 81st at 28:18.62, Elizabeth Humphries 83rd at 28:34.11, Avery Carter 91st at 29:37.59 and Emma Humphries 93rd at 30:34.56.

"It was the first time this season we've had all our varsity girls," Jones said. "Jackie Weilnau led our team finishing 20th overall. She is running with great confidence right now. Overall, our girls are struggling a little with consistency. They have been in and out with different things, but will hopefully find their groove next week. Jackie, Shayla, Shelby, Claire, and Kadynce have got to stay closer together in the race."

1A-4A Boys

Providence Academy won the 1A-4A division with 85 points, followed by West Fork 90, Farmington 101, Ozark Catholic 126, Pea Ridge 138, Northwest Arkansas Classical 142, Green Forest 154, Prairie Grove 195, Haas Hall 205, Haas Hall-Bentonville, 271, Huntsville 284, Elkins 322, Thaden School 344 and Gentry 379.

Jacen Heiner of Haas Hall-Bentonville won the race with a time of 17:45.54. A total of 124 runners ran in the 1A-4A division.

1A-4A girls

Gravette and Pea Ridge tied for first place with 40 points in the 1A-4A girls division, with Gravette winning the tiebreaker at the sixth position.

Farmington placed third at 65 points, followed by West Fork at 76.

Gravette's Julian Whorton finished first in the 1A-4A division with a time of 21:24.47.

Up next

Most of Siloam Springs runners were scheduled to run at the University of Ozarks in Clarksville on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime.

A select group of runners -- 13 boys and five girls -- will participate in the Rim Rock Classic at the University of Kansas this Saturday. Runners had to qualify for this meet over the summer, Jones said.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Levi Fox gets out to an early lead in the Panther Cross Country Classic on Saturday at the Simmons Course in Siloam Springs.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Shayla Conley runs down the final stretch at the Panther Cross Country Classic on Saturday at the Simmons Course.