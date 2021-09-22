Panthers travel to Van Buren

If history is any indication, Friday's 6A-West Conference game between Siloam Springs and Van Buren should be another classic high school football game.

For the last nine seasons, the Panthers and Pointers have met on the football field in conference and nonconference games alike, and the series can hardly be any more even.

"I think it's two similar teams that face a lot of the same challenges, aNd every year it seems like we're evenly nmatched and it may come down to who has the ball last," said Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig.

Siloam Springs took a 5-4 edge in the series after Hunter Talley ran in a two-point conversion to win 43-42 victory in overtime at Panther Stadium last season.

No doubt that sequence will be fresh on the Pointers' minds when they host the Panthers on Friday night.

Siloam Springs led 21-0 in last year's game, only for Van Buren to tie the game up late and send it into overtime.

In the overtime period, Siloam Springs won the toss and elected to go on defense first and Van Buren scored and kicked the extra point to go up 42-35.

Siloam Springs then scored and rather than kick the extra point, the Panthers elected to go for the two-point conversion.

"I felt like last year they were a really talented team," Craig said. "In the second half we had trouble stopping them. They had to go on offense first and kicked the extra point. I thought it was time to go for two. I didn't think we could stop them in a second overtime, and I didn't want to give him the option to go for two (in a second overtime)."

Another offensive shootout could be in store for Friday night.

Van Buren is 3-0 after picking up wins against Springdale High (36-24), Alma (31-20) and Rogers Heritage (35-13).

The Pointers are led by versatile junior wide receiver/defensive back Malachi Henry, who has 16 receptions for 489 yards and seven touchdowns. Henry had seven catches for 260 yards against Alma and had more than 100 yards receiving in the other two games.

"We watched him all summer in passing league, through their scrimmage and their first few games," Craig said. "People have tried to cover him with double and triple teams and he still makes a play. We know he's going to make plays and it's just a matter of limiting the plays he makes."

Sophomore quarterback Bryce Perkins has completed 41 of 63 passes for 795 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions, while running back Dominic Galvan has 49 carries for 233 yards and one score.

"They're a well put together team," Craig said. "That's why they're 3-0 right now."

Siloam Springs (1-2) will counter with its explosive offense, which is averaging 492 yards per game.

The Panthers had 591 total yards in a 53-14 win against Pea Ridge last Friday.

Senior quarterback Hunter Talley rushed 11 times for 246 yards and five touchdowns while throwing for 181 yards and two more touchdowns in the win over the Blackhawks.

On the season, Talley has rushed 63 times for 450 yards and 11 touchdowns. He's completed 56 of 86 passes for seven TDs and one interception.

Talley's top target has been senior tight end Brendan Lashley, who's caught 21 passes for 309 yards and two scores. Nick Driscoll has 10 catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns, while Jonathan Graves has 10 catches for 101 yards and two scores.

Sophomore running back Jed Derwin rushed for 128 yards against Pea Ridge in a breakout game.

"The offensive line has been improving," Craig said. "The receiving corps is getting better and what Hunter has been doing at quarterback has been pretty outstanding. We're slowly improving at running back so that's going to help."

Craig said Van Buren's defense is a high-risk, high-reward type scheme.

"They bring a lot of pressure and can cause a lot of problems," Craig said. "In the same breath it can create a lot of opportunities if we block it correctly."

Siloam Springs-Van Buren series

Year^Score^Location

2012^Van Buren 47, Siloam Springs 46^at Glenn W. Black Stadium

2013^Siloam Springs 49, Van Buren 40^at Blakemore Field

2014^Van Buren 42, Siloam Springs 20^at Glenn W. Black Stadium

2015^Siloam Springs 26, Van Buren 24^at Blakemore Field

2016^Van Buren 25, Siloam Springs 18^at Blakemore Field

2017^Siloam Springs 35, Van Buren 21^at Panther Stadium

2018^Siloam Springs 35, Van Buren 32^at Blakemore Field

2019^Van Buren 35, Siloam Springs 21^at Panther Stadium

2020^Siloam Springs 43, Van Buren 42 (OT)^at Panther Stadium.