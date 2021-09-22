Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Resident memorializes his stories in a book

by Marc Hayot | September 22, 2021 at 5:26 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Robert "Bob" Gray (third from right) poses with Randy Steele, Ron Harp, Hank Harrison, Griff Palmer and Joe Woolbright with copies of his new book "The Life and Stories of Robert Gray." Gray, 93, had the idea five years earlier when his friend Kelly McInroy said he should write a book. Gray's book was released on Amazon on Aug. 14.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Robert "Bob" Gray (third from right) poses with Randy Steele, Ron Harp, Hank Harrison, Griff Palmer and Joe Woolbright with copies of his new book "The Life and Stories of Robert Gray." Gray, 93, had the idea five years earlier when his friend Kelly McInroy said he should write a book. Gray's book was released on Amazon on Aug. 14.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Robert "Bob" Gray (third from right) poses with Randy Steele, Ron Harp, Hank Harrison, Griff Palmer and Joe Woolbright with copies of his new book "The Life and Stories of Robert Gray." Gray, 93, had the idea five years earlier when his friend Kelly McInroy said he should write a book. Gray's book was released on Amazon on Aug. 14.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Robert "Bob" Gray (third from right) poses with Randy Steele, Ron Harp, Hank Harrison, Griff Palmer and Joe Woolbright with copies of his new book "The Life and Stories of Robert Gray." Gray, 93, had the idea five years earlier when his friend Kelly McInroy said he should write a book. Gray's book was released on Amazon on Aug. 14.

By Marc Hayot

Staff Writer n [email protected]

Print Headline: Resident memorializes his stories in a book

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT