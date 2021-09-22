Senior quarterbacks take control

Hunter Talley of Siloam Springs is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week for teams in Northwest Arkansas.

Talley spread the credit among his teammates for the Panthers' 53-14 victory over Pea Ridge. Talley rushed for 246 yards and five touchdowns and threw for 181 yards and two more scores against the Blackhawks.

The senior set the tone for Siloam Springs' offensive production with touchdown runs of 66 and 55 yards his first two carries.

"The offensive line had a tremendous game," Talley said. "Those dudes are really good. It might be the best offensive line I've ever played for."

The win came on the heels of a tough, 35-31 loss at Harrison and raised Talley's offensive output to 779 yards passing and 450 yards rushing in three games. He's run for 11 touchdowns and passed for seven more with only one interception.

"Hunter is one of the players that will do whatever it takes to help our team win," Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig said. "He has worked very hard to get himself ready for his senior year and it is paying off each week."

Walker Catsavis was the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week for teams in the River Valley.

Catsavis rallied Fort Smith Northside from a 14-point deficit in the second half and threw the winning touchdown in a 63-56 victory over Springdale Har-Ber at Wildcat Stadium. The senior was at his best during the fourth quarter when he completed 5 of 7 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns. One pass was dropped and the other incompletion came when Catsavis spiked the ball to kill the clock.

Catsavis threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns and added 71 yards with two rushing touchdowns for the Grizzlies, who trailed 20-7 in the first quarter and 42-28 in the third quarter. The former receiver gave Northside (3-0) the lead for good when he connected with Josh Hardwick for a 34-yard touchdown pass with 23 seconds left.

"Walker is a very smart football player," Northside coach Mike Falleur said. "He always seems to be under control and he makes good decisions with the football. All of our guys turned it up in the fourth quarter."

Catsavis had plenty of help in fueling Northside's comeback over Har-Ber. Sundquist Church rushed for 233 yards, Ty Massey added 146 yards rushing, and Pum Savoy intercepted a pass with 1:27 left to set up Catsavis' winning throw to Hardwick, a backup quarterback for the Grizzlies.

"I'm so proud of my guys," Catsavis said. "It was a case of never giving up."