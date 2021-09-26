Arrests and citations

Sept. 13
• Jared Dewayne Calico, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Michael Paul Kindy, 23, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
Sept. 14
• Robert Andrew Lawhorn Jr, 19, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Katherine Doris Mitchell, 34, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Mitchell Dale Thomas, 23, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; carrying a weapon.
• Timothy Todd Ellis, 51, arrested in connection with violation of waste management act.
• Tyler Lee Pate, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Jessica Elaine Main, 31, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
Sept. 15
• Daniel Noe Zuniga IV, 20, arrested in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree.
• Joshua Shannon Fox, 31, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.
• Tyler Lee Treat, 30, arrested in connection with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver; fleeing x2; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; careless/prohibitive driving; signals for turning, stopping, decreasing speed required.
• Jeffrey Lee Davis, 53, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; hit and run accident.
• Lucy Whitehead, 35, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Chrystal Elvira Martinez, 37, arrested in connection of a controlled substance; insurance required - minimum coverage.
Sept. 16,
• Fernando Olvera, Jr, 28, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; violation of a no contact order.
Sept. 17
• Scott Geoffrey Saylor, 54, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/ vehicle.
• Kallisto Mahalia Gonzalez, 21, cited in connection with loitering.
• Wilson Ray Dorle McKinney, 26 cited in connection with loitering.
• Vanu Kumar Bagga, 38, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Donis Jo Dell Kauffeld, 48, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Tuesday Lee Chronister, 26, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Jonathan Cirkeland Jay Millard, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Miguel Josue Ortega Santiago, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Sept. 18
• Tyler Scott McGowan, 28, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Sachi Pangtha Lor, 19, arrested in connection with driving or boating under the influence while underage; hit and run accident.
• Jeffery Perez, 30, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; furnishing prohibited; failure to appear.
• Ashley Dawn Borjes Tanner, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.