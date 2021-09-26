Arrests and citations

Sept. 13

• Jared Dewayne Calico, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Michael Paul Kindy, 23, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

Sept. 14

• Robert Andrew Lawhorn Jr, 19, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Katherine Doris Mitchell, 34, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Mitchell Dale Thomas, 23, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; carrying a weapon.

• Timothy Todd Ellis, 51, arrested in connection with violation of waste management act.

• Tyler Lee Pate, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jessica Elaine Main, 31, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

Sept. 15

• Daniel Noe Zuniga IV, 20, arrested in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree.

• Joshua Shannon Fox, 31, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

• Tyler Lee Treat, 30, arrested in connection with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver; fleeing x2; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; careless/prohibitive driving; signals for turning, stopping, decreasing speed required.

• Jeffrey Lee Davis, 53, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; hit and run accident.

• Lucy Whitehead, 35, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Chrystal Elvira Martinez, 37, arrested in connection of a controlled substance; insurance required - minimum coverage.

Sept. 16,

• Fernando Olvera, Jr, 28, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; violation of a no contact order.

Sept. 17

• Scott Geoffrey Saylor, 54, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/ vehicle.

• Kallisto Mahalia Gonzalez, 21, cited in connection with loitering.

• Wilson Ray Dorle McKinney, 26 cited in connection with loitering.

• Vanu Kumar Bagga, 38, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Donis Jo Dell Kauffeld, 48, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Tuesday Lee Chronister, 26, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Jonathan Cirkeland Jay Millard, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Miguel Josue Ortega Santiago, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 18

• Tyler Scott McGowan, 28, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Sachi Pangtha Lor, 19, arrested in connection with driving or boating under the influence while underage; hit and run accident.

• Jeffery Perez, 30, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; furnishing prohibited; failure to appear.

• Ashley Dawn Borjes Tanner, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.