Colcord improves to 4-0 with big win

Colcord improved to 4-0 on Friday night with a 57-0 victory over Central Sallisaw to open District A-8 play.

Trey Duncan rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Stormy Odle and Jessie Martinez also had first-quarter touchdown runs.

Martinez had an 80-yard interception return in the second quarter, while Asakey Pendry had a TD run and Stone Mayberry caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Odle. Treyden Larmon caught a 62-yard touchdown pass from Gabe Winfield in the third quarter to set the final score.

The Hornets (1-0, District A-8) are back in action next Friday at Warner.

Claremore Sequoyah 19, Kansas 0

The Comets dropped to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in District 2A-8 with the shutout loss at Claremore Sequoyah on Friday.

Kansas is back at home this week against Rejoice Christian

Maud 32, Oaks 16

Oaks-Mission dropped to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in District C-4 after a loss Friday to Maud on Friday.

Oaks is back in action this Friday at home against Wilson-Henryetta.