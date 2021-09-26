Cross country teams compete at University of the Ozarks

The Siloam Springs girls finished ninth overall at the University of the Ozarks Invitational in Clarksville on Tuesday afternoon.

Rogers High won the meet with 40 points, followed by Springdale Har-Ber 42, Quitman 103, Clarksville 103, Pea Ridge 116, Fort Smith Southside 137, Greenland 225, Dover 238, Siloam Springs 241, and Fort Smith Northside 283.

The Lady Panthers were running without their top five runners, who were scheduled to run at the Rim Rock (Kan.) meet over the weekend.

"I was proud of the girls who ran today," coach Sharon Jones said. "All seven improved their times."

Faith Harris led the Lady Panthers with a 58th place finish of 25 minutes, 12.90 seconds, followed right behind by Laura Fields in 59th at 25:15.70. Both set new personal records by 1:24 (Harris) and 1:12.

"Faith and Laura ran most of the race together," Jones said.

Leslie Cea ran a time of 27:14.70 in 87th place, improving her time by seven seconds, while Elizabeth Humphries placed 89th at 27:19.00, an improvement of 1:15, Jones said.

Avery Carter placed 91st with a new PR of 27:25.10, an improvement by 2:12. Sidney Pfeiffer 95th at 28:06.00 and Emma Humphries 97th at 28:28.50, with both improving their times.

"It seems that each of the kids felt a new responsibility to step up without the normal top runners there," Jones said. "It was so exciting to see them achieve those improved times."

Varsity boys

The Siloam Springs boys finished ninth overall on Tuesday.

Springdale Har-Ber finished first with 23 points, followed by Fort Smith Southside 95, Rogers High 99, Pea Ridge 117, Clarksville 211, Maumelle 212, Quitman 225, Dardanelle 233, Siloam Springs 240, Subiaco Academy 244, Fort Smith Northside 251, Heavener 292, Maumelle Charter 300, Huntsville 335 and Pottsville 408.

The Panthers were missing 13 runners who were scheduled to participate in the Rim Rock (Kan.) Meet on Saturday.

"We held out 13 boys to take to Rim Rock Farm this weekend, which they earned this summer," Jones said. "It's too bad they didn't get to run because this was a fast course. Almost all our guys improved and three-set new personal records."

Danilo Pozo led Siloam Springs with a time of 18:47.80 in 30th place. Jared Brewer was 55th at 20:14.40, while Barrett Eldridge placed 56th at 20:16.60.

Cade Gunter placed 59th at 20:33.60, while Thad Goetz was 91st at 21:49.40, Caleb Wallace 109th at 22:56.00, and Reese Hardcastle 118th at 23:21.30 to complete the Panthers' top seven scores.

Nathan Thurstenson ran a time of 24:41.60, while William Bowles ran a 25:06.70 and Rustin Shirley 25:44.90

"This was (Pozo's) second race to finish this year and improved by 1:56," Jones said. "He's new to cross country as an exchange student from Spain. Jared was our second guy also PRing by 15 seconds, then Barrett by two seconds. Cade Gunter came in next improving his time by 39 seconds. And our fifth runner was Thad Goetz, who improved by 1:01. Reese also PRed by 17 seconds.

Junior high boys

The Siloam Springs junior high boys placed second overall out of 22 teams at the meet.

Fayetteville Ramay was first with 43 points, followed by the Panthers in second at 70, Rogers High 77, Rogers Elmwood 141, Russellville 143, Heavener 171, Maumelle Charter 212, Bentonville Lincoln 218, Huntsville 272, Pottsville 328, Subiaco Academy 347, Dover 365, Dardanelle 392, Fort Smith Ramsey 392, Quitman 394, Lonoke 447, Johnson County Westside 461, Clarksville 477, Eureka Springs 494, Fort Smith Chaffin 519, Rogers Kirksey 556 and Fort Smith Darby 620.

Sterling Maples led the Panthers with a time of 11:25.90, finishing in seventh place, while Chance Cunningham was eighth at 11:26.90.

Diego Palacio-Castillo placed 13th at 11:37.70, with Korbin Rogers in 21st at 12:01.90, Gaige Thompson 24th at 12:03.90, Bennett Naustvik 36th at 12:24.20, and Sebastian Romero 38th at 12:27.80.

Jacob Seauve placed 43rd at 12:32.80, while Boone Eldridge was 46th at 12:33.40, Sully Christians 47th at 12:33.90, Max Lane 86th at 13:10.80, Parker Malonson 98th at 13:28.00, Cooper Bunker 103rd at 13:34.90, Blake Kuykendall 113th at 13:58.00 and Deacon Maples 114th at 14:02.70.

Zane Pickering ran a 14:05.40, followed by David Dewey 14:06.90, Parker Watson 14:09.20, Morgan Lloyd 14:27.50, Melvin Chavez 14:30.70, and Sam Wallace 14:37.50.

Also running for Siloam Springs was Nico Lloyd 15:58.70, Coleman Wilcox 16:52.40, Nathaniel Haak 17:39.30 and Fernando Jardon 19:09.10.

Junior varsity girls

The Siloam Springs junior high girls placed eighth overall at the meet.

Bentonville Lincoln won the meet with 49 points, while Rogers Elmwood was second at 77, followed by Fayetteville Ramay 78, Russellville 137 Quitman 137, Rogers High 148, Pottsville 157, Siloam Springs 197, Rogers Kirksey 200, Dover 297, Eureka Springs 344, Dardanelle 381, Heavener 385, Maumelle 393, Fort Smith Chaffin 446, Fort Smith Ramsey 449, Johnson County Westside 541, Fort Smith Kimmons 543 and Fort Smith Darby 551.

Morgan Jones led the Lady Panthers with a 24th place finish of 14:00.10, while Hailey Fox was 34th at 14:26.50, Hannah Bergthold 45th at 14:50.90, and Caroline Dewey 49th at 14:57.40.

Bella Shultz placed 53rd at 15:04.50, while Annika Timboe was 61st at 15:21.60, Sara Bishop 71st at 15:39.10, Emma Williams 87th 16:03.10 and Ava Jones 99th at 16:15.50.

Sawyer Smith finished in 16:18.70, with Payton Lesso at 16:19.10, Gracie Floyd 16:25.90, Kathryne Hilburn 16:27.60, Jane Anglin 16:35.20, Joslyn Parra 17:00.90, Hannah Luttrell 17:30.60, Malia Lykins 17:35.10, Danielle Weilnau 17:37.40 and Jasmine Perez 19:31.70.