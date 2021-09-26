Eighth, ninth grade football teams defeat Farmington

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team picked up its second win of the season Thursday with a 28-6 victory over Farmington at Panther Stadium.

Jackson Still threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Pennington and Still also ran in a one-yard touchdown for the Panthers' first two scores.

Gio Flores and Carlos Sandoval had touchdown runs in the second half for Siloam Springs (2-3).

The Panthers return to action this Thursday at Springdale Lakeside.

Seventh- and -Eighth-grade

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade football team defeated Farmington 30-6 on Thursday night.

The Panthers improved to 2-2 on the season.

The seventh-graders were defeated by Farmington.

Both teams return to action this Thursday as the seventh-graders play at Springdale Sonora and the eighth-graders take on Springdale Lakeside.