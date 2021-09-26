Fain qualifies for 5A state golf tournament

Siloam Springs senior golfer Brayden Fain shot 75 overall and clinched an individual state berth at the 5A-West Conference Tournament on Wednesday at Cypress Creek Golf Course in Cabot.

Fain will now move on to the Class 5A State Tournament on Oct. 5 at Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado. The top three teams and top three individuals who aren't on qualifying teams advance to the Class 5A State Tournament. The Class 5A girls tournament is Monday at Glenwood Country Club.

Fain's 75 was good enough to tie for fifth overall with Vilonia's Riley Saddler.

Alma's Blaine Chambers was the medalist at 67, while Drew Griffith of Van Buren shot 72, Noah Abington of Russellville 73, and Jacob Lewis of Vilonia 74.

As a team, the Panthers finished eighth overall out of eight teams in the field.

Nathan Vachon shot 89 for the Panthers, while Miles Perkins shot 91, Landon Pool 118, and Cam Blackfox 124.

Van Buren finished as the team champion with a count-four score of 318, while Vilonia was second at 328, followed by Greenwood 332, Mountain Home 333, Russellville 333, Greenbrier 366, Alma 371.

In girls, Siloam Springs shot a team score of 365, finishing fifth out of five qualifying teams.

Mountain Home won its fifth straight conference title with a team score of 258, while Russellville and Greenwood tied for was second at 274 and Van Buren fourth at 299. Alma, Greenbrier, and Vilonia did not field enough players to qualify for a team score.

Baylee Morris led Siloam Springs with a 111, while Aleisha Boyd shot 126 and Mackenzie Sontag 128. Reese Sutulovich was listed as a withdrawal.

Mountain Home's Reagan Webb won the individual title with a low round of 75.