Golden Eagles sweep Central Christian

JBU 3, Central Christian 0

McPHERSON, Kan. -- The John Brown University volleyball team posted 12 blocks and hit over .250 in two of three sets en route to an easy sweep (25-19, 25-18, 25-15) of Central Christian (Kan.) on Friday night inside Jerry Alexander Arena.

The Golden Eagles (10-9, 4-3 Sooner Athletic) tied their best blocking effort of the season, led by freshmen Taylor Golmen and Callie Mullins with six block-assists apiece. Sophomore Savanna Riney had a night, smacking a team-leading nine terminations to accompany two solo blocks and another assist.

The John Brown offense clicked to the tune of .211 (40-17-109) in its sixth sweep of the season, controlling all facets of the contest, including aces (7-1), blocks (12-3), assists (37-19) and digs (55-39).

Mostly due to the Golden Eagles' block party at Alexander Arena, the Tigers (0-17, 0-8) hit just .019 (23-21-103).

Golmen posted eight kills and hit .353, while junior Ellie Lampton contributed seven kills on a .294 efficiency. Sophomore Micah Fouts hit perfectly, termination 6 of her 12 swings to finish at .500.

Juniors Morgan Fincham (17 assists) and Lauren Cloud (16 assists) split passing duties nearly evenly, and junior Jillian Blackman dug 18 Central Christian attacks in the back row, while freshman Brittney Ware notched a career-best 11 scoops.

Freshman Julie Milligan contributed eight digs and a pair of service aces, leading the Golden Eagles to seven on the night. Cloud also added a pair from the service line.

John Brown continued its two-match road trip Saturday afternoon when it takes on Langston (Okla.). Results were not availabla at presstime.