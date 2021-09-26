Golden Eagles sweep past Lyon

John Brown University volleyball improved to 9-9 with a 3-0 sweep of Lyon (Ark.), 25-14, 25-14, 25-23, on Tuesday (Sept. 21) night inside Bill George Arena.

The Golden Eagles hit a .297, its second-best single-match performance of the season, led by freshman Callie Mullins' third time this season over .500 as she finished at .563 (9-0-16), while counterpart freshman Taylor Golmen boasted a .526 night (11-1-19). John Brown (9-9) limited the visiting Scots (9-6) to a .134 (27-14-97) hitting efficiency throughout the match.

Golmen's 11 terminations led John Brown and Mullins added nine of her own. Junior Ellie Lampton contributed eight kills while sophomore Savanna Riney notched eight.

Sophomore Micah Fouts boasted a pair of kills and three rejections in the middle, while junior Jillian Blackman patrolled the back row to the tune of 19 digs. Juniors Morgan Fincham and Lauren Cloud each posted 11 digs, with the duo wrapping up double-doubles with 21 and 15 assists, respectively.

Fincham and Cloud served up three aces apiece, leading the Golden Eagles to nine aces, keeping Lyon's back row on its heels and its offensive largely out-of-system. No Scot had more than six kills.

"It's good to close out our latest home stand with a win as well as string two wins together," admitted head coach Ken Carver. "After a couple of days off, I felt our team did a good job of coming out and establishing momentum right from the start - winning both of the first two sets by double digits. We were extremely efficient offensively in the first two sets. Morgan followed up her season-best performance on Saturday with another very solid setting performance, as did Jillian, who did a good job of setting balls that were dug by our setters and putting our attacking players in great situations to convert.

"Very efficient offensive performances from Taylor and Callie this evening, as both converted over half of their attempts into kills. Morgan and Lauren did a good job of denying Lyon's opposite hitters the opportunity of scoring a lot of points from their cross-court shots. Overall, a great way to close out the non-conference portion of our schedule as well as getting this week off to a great start."

The Golden Eagles improved to 17-4 against the Scots since 1997.