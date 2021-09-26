Hunting for bargains

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Yevette Smoot (left), and Bob Smoot of the small business Cuddle Buddies wait for the next customer to come and purchase one of their sports-themed bears at Pickin' Time on 59. Pickin' Time on 59 is an annual yard sale that stretches from Siloam Springs to Sulphur Springs on Highway 59. The year's Pickin' Time was held on Sept. 23, 24, and 25.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Yevette Smoot (left), and Bob Smoot of the small business Cuddle Buddies wait for the next customer to come and purchase one of their sports-themed bears at Pickin' Time on 59. Pickin' Time on 59 is an annual yard sale that stretches from Siloam Springs to Sulphur Springs on Highway 59. The year's Pickin' Time was held on Sept. 23, 24, and 25.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Yevette Smoot (left), and Bob Smoot of the small business Cuddle Buddies wait for the next customer to come and purchase one of their sports-themed bears at Pickin' Time on 59. Pickin' Time on 59 is an annual yard sale that stretches from Siloam Springs to Sulphur Springs on Highway 59. The year's Pickin' Time was held on Sept. 23, 24, and 25.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Christine Pilley of West Siloam Springs displays items her father collected over the years at Pickin' Time on 59. This year's Pickin' Time was held on Sept. 23, 24, and 25 and stretched across Arkansas Highway 59 from Siloam Springs to Sulphur Springs.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Christine Pilley of West Siloam Springs displays items her father collected over the years at Pickin' Time on 59. This year's Pickin' Time was held on Sept. 23, 24, and 25 and stretched across Arkansas Highway 59 from Siloam Springs to Sulphur Springs.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Christine Pilley of West Siloam Springs displays items her father collected over the years at Pickin' Time on 59. This year's Pickin' Time was held on Sept. 23, 24, and 25 and stretched across Arkansas Highway 59 from Siloam Springs to Sulphur Springs.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Melissa Varner, owner of the home-based business Made by Melissa Bowtique, markets sublimation t-shirts and tumblers at Pickin' Time on Highway 59. The annual yard sale was held on Sept. 23, 24, and 25 and stretched across Highway 59 between Siloam Springs and Sulphur Springs.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Melissa Varner, owner of the home-based business Made by Melissa Bowtique, markets sublimation t-shirts and tumblers at Pickin' Time on Highway 59. The annual yard sale was held on Sept. 23, 24, and 25 and stretched across Highway 59 between Siloam Springs and Sulphur Springs.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Melissa Varner, owner of the home-based business Made by Melissa Bowtique, markets sublimation t-shirts and tumblers at Pickin' Time on Highway 59. The annual yard sale was held on Sept. 23, 24, and 25 and stretched across Highway 59 between Siloam Springs and Sulphur Springs.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Amanda Rhodes folds a pair of children's pajamas in between customers at Pickin' Time on 59. The annual giant yard sale was held on Sept. 23, 24, and 25 and stretched from Siloam Springs to Sulphur Springs.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Amanda Rhodes folds a pair of children's pajamas in between customers at Pickin' Time on 59. The annual giant yard sale was held on Sept. 23, 24, and 25 and stretched from Siloam Springs to Sulphur Springs.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Amanda Rhodes folds a pair of children's pajamas in between customers at Pickin' Time on 59. The annual giant yard sale was held on Sept. 23, 24, and 25 and stretched from Siloam Springs to Sulphur Springs.

By Marc Hayot

Staff Writer n [email protected]

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Christine Pilley of West Siloam Springs displays items her father collected over the years at Pickin' Time on 59. This year's Pickin' Time was held on Sept. 23, 24 and 25 and stretched across Arkansas Highway 59 from Siloam Springs to Sulphur Springs.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Melissa Varner, owner of the home-based business Made by Melissa Bowtique markets sublimation t-shirts and tumblers at Pickin' Time on Highway 59. The annual yard sale was held on Sept. 23, 24 and 25 and stretched across Highway 59 between Siloam Springs and Sulphur Springs.