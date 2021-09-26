JBU ranked top school in Arkansas by Wall Street Journal

John Brown University is the highest-ranking university in Arkansas according to The Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education 2022 U.S. College Rankings list, released this past week.

"I am particularly grateful for this recognition by The Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education because it focuses on student outcomes – graduation rates, salaries upon graduation, student satisfaction, managing student debt – which reflects the return on investment of a JBU education for students and their families," said Dr. Chip Pollard, JBU president. "This recognition reflects the diligent work of our faculty, staff, and students to fulfill JBU's mission to educate students to honor God and serve others, particularly during the challenges of the last 18 months".

The Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education ranked JBU 337 out of nearly 800 institutions in the nation based on 15 performance indicators. These indicators focused primarily on student success and learning in four key areas: resources available to students, student engagement, student outcomes, and learning environment. For more information on The Wall Street Journal methodology, visit www.timeshighereducation.com.

"We know that national rankings are just one factor in the college selection process," said Don Crandall, vice president for enrollment management. "But recognition from the Journal demonstrates to parents and prospective students that an investment in a JBU education is worth it."

JBU was also ranked the top school in Arkansas by the Journal in 2020 rankings.

Last week JBU announced it ranked 10th in the U.S. News & World Report College Rankings in the regional southern university category, ahead of the other Arkansas universities in that category.