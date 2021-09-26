Lady Panthers honor 2001 state volleyball champions

Win or lose, Thursday night was going to be a special night for the Siloam Springs volleyball program.

The Lady Panthers welcomed back a large group of alumni to be recognized before Thursday's 5A-West Conference match against Van Buren with one special group in particular.

The 2001 state championship team -- the first of the school's seven state titles -- was honored after 20 years since the Lady Panthers upset Harrison in the state finals.

"It was really special. It just took me back to those moments," said Siloam Springs coach Joellen Wright. "I was the junior high coach (in 2001), and I remember I was pregnant at the state championship game. Just that moment of, 'oh my gosh that really happened,' and just seeing their faces and how excited they were to see each other."

Head coach Rose Cheek, assistant coach Jerrie Price and players Corina Bunker Barrett, Molly Onstott, Kendra McCormick Knoner, Jeri Sappington Kindle, Sara Thompson, and Lindsey Eaves were present.

"I think they all went out to eat beforehand, had some good times to relive some good memories," Wright said. "It was a fun night to do that. ... It was special to have them here."

On the court, the Lady Panthers (1-14-1, 0-6) gave an inspired effort but ultimately fell 3-0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-19) to Van Buren.

Van Buren jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first set and led comfortably most of the way.

The Lady Pointers (7-7, 3-3) led 22-13 in the second set, and Siloam Springs ripped off a 7-2 run to pull within 24-20 late before Van Buren closed out the 25-20 win.

The third set was mostly back and forth before a late Van Buren charge sealed the sweep.

Brianna Ball led Van Buren with 12 kills and Bryslin Oden eight kills, while Madelyn Mills had 13 assists.

Van Buren coach Brent Reeves said the Lady Pointers struggled at times with the Lady Panthers.

"I thought they played really well," Reeves said. "It was a fight."

Emma Norberg led Siloam Springs with seven kills, while Faith Ellis had four kills and Regan Riley and Anna Wleklinski each with two kills. Wleklinski also had 11 assists.

Cailee Johnson had 20 digs and two aces, while Allison Williamson had 10 digs, and Cressa Soucie had five assists.

"I was proud of our kids to not give up, even though they started shaky," Wright said. "They had some really good rallies, especially in the last two sets."

Russellville 3, Siloam Springs 0

The Lady Cyclones swept the Lady Panthers 25-15, 25-16, 25-11 on Tuesday in a 5A-West Conference match at Panther Activity Center.

Siloam Springs led 3-0 in the first set before Russellville went on an 11-4 run to take control. The Lady Cyclones then scored six in a row to go up 16-8, pulling away for the win.

The Lady Cyclones rolled out to a big lead in the second game, but Siloam Springs pulled within 18-15 after an ace from Anna Wleklinski and a kill from Gracie Greer. Russellville scored seven of the next eight points to win the second set.

The Lady Cyclones blew out an 8-3 lead in the third set and went on a 9-1 run to close out the win.

Carson Brock led Russellville with 10 kills, while Renee Bradford had 15 assists and Avery Lindsey three aces.

Emma Norberg led Siloam Springs with six kills, two solo blocks, and two block assists, while Faith Ellis and Greer each had three kills. Cressa Soucie led with 10 aces, while Wleklinski and Cailee Johnson each had eight digs.

Up next

The Lady Panthers are back in action twice on the road this week, playing at Vilonia on Tuesday and at Mountain Home on Thursday.