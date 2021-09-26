Ninth-grade volleyball sweeps Springdale George

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade volleyball team picked up a 2-0 victory Thursday against Springdale George.

The Lady Panthers won the first set 25-11 and finished the sweep with a 25-18 victory in the second set.

The ninth-graders lost to Bentonville 2-1 on Tuesday. Siloam Springs won the first game 25-21 with Bentonville taking the next two 25-20, 15-12.

The ninth grade was scheduled to compete Saturday in the Fort Smith Invitational. Results were not available at presstime.

The ninth-graders are back in action on Thursday against Springdale Central.

Seventh- and eighth-grade

The seventh- and eighth-grade volleyball teams were in action twice this past week.

On Monday, the Lady Panthers' seventh-graders defeated Rogers Lingle 25-23, 25-10 in the A-game. In the B game, the Lady Panthers were defeated 25-23, 23-25, 15-13.

On Tuesday, the seventh-grade A team lost to Rogers Elmwood 25-12, 25-15, while the B team tied with Elmwood 25-10, 22-25.

The eighth-graders swept Lingle on Monday 25-16, 25-16.

The eighth-graders won a tough 2-1 match against Elmwood on Tuesday, winning 26-24, 18-25, 15-6.

The seventh-graders host Springdale J.O. Kelly on Monday, while the eighth-graders host Springdale George.