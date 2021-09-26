Obituaries

Dave Wayne Bellomy, Jr.

Dave Wayne Bellomy, Jr., of Siloam Springs, AR, finished the race and won the prize on September 21, 2021, in Springdale, AR. He was 42 years old.

Born in Houston, Texas, on July 23, 1979, Dave was the oldest of the two Bellomy boys. Arguably an "Aggie" from birth, he attended and graduated from Texas A&M University, where he would meet and fall in love with his wife of 19 years, Allison Bellomy. Together, they would build a life for their beautiful family of six in Siloam Springs, AR.

Dave is survived by his wife, Allison Smith Bellomy of Siloam Springs, AR; four beautiful children, Jackson, Lauren, Peter, and Megan, all of the home; parents, David and Kathleen Bellomy of Livingston, TX; brother, Dwayne and his wife Christy Bellomy of Livingston, TX; and two nephews, Ethan Bellomy of Houston, TX and Tyler Bellomy of Livingston, TX. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wallace and Avis Bellomy, and grandparents, Bud and Edith Shivers.

Those who had the privilege of knowing Dave surely knew the treasure he was. He was hilarious beyond comparison, never missing a moment to make others (and himself) laugh. And his laugh was nothing short of contagious. He was absolutely exuberant about life. His love for the Lord overflowed into a passion for people, and you could see that in everything he did.

Dave was a member of Sager Creek Community Church for 15 years, a body of believers that has become like family to the Bellomy's. He referred to himself as the "minister of announcements," although the church insisted he was actually an elder. In addition to sharing the occasional Sunday morning message, Dave would be the first to share with others when they were in need. He truly exemplified servant leadership.

From technology to terminology, Dave had a strong knowledge of the world around him. He was passionate about his work but just as passionate about empowering others to do and be their best. He lived life to the fullest and the "fun-est," but he was serious about the things that really mattered.

Dave loved the Lord with all his heart, mind, soul, and strength and strived to always be in "His will." His wife Allison would gladly tell you that Jesus was his first love, a quality that drew her to him (and Jesus) more and more every day. He loved his wife and children like Christ loved the Church, and he invested all of himself in them. He was a gatherer of people and a light bearer for the Lord. He was anxious to listen, learn, and grow. He was an excellent teacher and a man of wisdom that far exceeded his age. One was better off for having known him ... because if you really got to know Dave, you got to know the character of Christ a little better, too.

Midst this great loss, we take comfort in six little words that have bridged the gap from earth to eternity for our friend, brother, husband, and father: "Well done, good and faithful servant." (Matthew 25:23)

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Sager Creek Community Church, Siloam Springs, on Friday, September 24th. A private family burial will take place later at Oak Hill Cemetery, Siloam Springs, AR. In honor of Dave's heart for missions, we ask that memorial gifts be designated for the Sager Creek Community Church Missions fund, where they will be used to further the saving message of Christ for the World.

Alan Paul Boyd

Alan Paul Boyd, 46, of Colcord, Okla., died Sept. 19, 2021, at Siloam Springs Regional Medical Center, Siloam Springs, Ark.

He was born on Dec. 16, 1974, in Dallas, Texas, to Aubrey Alan Boyd and Jolyn Bates Boyd.

He worked for CBS Mechanical.

He is survived by his brother Damon Boyd and wife Coni of West Siloam Springs, Okla.

No services are planned at this time.

Maria A. Espitia

Maria A. Espitia, 48, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Sept. 14, 2021, at Mercy Medical Center, Rogers, Ark.

She was born Nov. 29, 1972, in San Isidro, Mexico to Uvaldo Alvaro Rosillo and Maria Luz Montalvo.

She married Octavio Espitia on May 23, 1990.

She is survived by her husband of the home; daughters Yesenia, Adele, and Marisol Espitia; sons Favian and Jorge Espitia and four grandchildren.

Funeral services were Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at West Siloam Springs Spanish Seventh-day Adventist Church, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Burial was at Oak Hill Cemetery, Siloam Springs.

Peggy Jean Osbourn

Peggy Jean Osbourn, 87, of Colcord, Okla., died Sept. 20, 2021, at Quail Ridge Living Center in West Siloam Springs, Okla.

She was born April 29, 1934, in Muskogee, Okla., to Garland Cox and Reba Capps.

She was a retired high school cafeteria manager, telephone operator, and statistics clerk. She was a member of the Dogwood Quilter's Guild and the Liberty Baptist Church of Siloam Springs, Ark.

She is survived by her brother, Kenneth Cox, of Idaho; one sister, Elizabeth Osbourn, of Kansas, Okla.; and one niece, Peggy Sue Anderson, of Kansas, Okla.; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs, with Rev. Ralph Devore officiating.

Jimmy Dewaine Randolph

Jimmy Dewaine Randolph, 76, of Watts, Okla., died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at his home.

He was born Sept. 2, 1945, in Westville, Okla., to Walter Randolph and Lydia Marie Smith-Randolph.

He attended many trade schools, but his usual occupation was working 22 years as a Maintenance Supervisor for Simmons.

He served his local community by preaching at Watts Full Gospel and Ballard Bible Church. He was pastor to numerous local churches as well and was a Mason of the Westville Masonic Lodge. In his leisure time, he would enjoy fishing, working on cars, and listening to the radio with his wife.

He is preceded in death by his parents and son, Anthony Randolph.

He is survived by his wife, Jewell Randolph of the home; two sons, Curtis Randolph, and wife, Cheryl of Prairie Grove, Ark., and Michael Randolph and wife, Rhonda of Southwest City, Mo.; one daughter, Renae Randolph of Watts, Okla.; one sister, Betty Scott of Poteau, Okla.;11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many other family and loved ones.

The family will host a memorial service to be announced at a later date.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark., was in charge of the arrangements.