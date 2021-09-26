Siloam Springs city board approve street and sidewalk master plan

City directors discussed then approved Resolution 48-21 regarding the street and sidewalk maintenance and repair master street plan during the city board meeting on Tuesday.

The plan was initially adopted in 2018 but has to be presented to the board every three years for adoption by resolution, according to a staff report prepared by Public Works Director Steve Gorszczyk on Sept. 13.

City directors approved the resolution unanimously following a period of comments from the board.

Initially placed on the consent agenda, the resolution was pulled off by Director David Allen.

Allen said he pulled the item because as he reviewed the list of streets to be worked on, he noticed that Dawn Hill Road was not on the list.

"We have Oakcrest on here, but we had a lot of people show up about Dawn Hill needing to be widened, and is that part of maintenance or a future street?" Allen said.

During the July 6 city board meeting, several county residents addressed their concerns with city directors about Resolution 32-21 regarding a proposed subdivision that will be built on Oakcrest Road. Resolution 32-21 was approved in a 6-1 vote with Allen voting no.

City directors held a workshop on the master plan on Sept. 7. Feedback was positive and no modifications to the plan were made, the report states.

Allen said he did not realize the workshop was the only time to ask questions.

"I don't think a city board workshop equals a public meeting," Allen said.

Allen said the city has public meetings over bicycle trails and comprehensive plans but does not have meetings to address streets and sidewalks. He also said the master plan has not been revised since its adoption in 2018.

City Administrator Phillip Patterson told Allen the master plan was just a way of identifying the condition of the asphalt on the road and overlay and improve the asphalt's condition.

Patterson went on to say that street rebuilds or major improvement projects are budget determinations and if an emergency were to occur it would take priority over the master plan.

"There are threats that happen at times, whether it be flooding or something that has to change things, too," Patterson said. "So there has to be some fluidity to it."

Director Mindy Hunt said she disagreed with Allen, saying the master plan changed somewhat and cited moving the maintenance work on Villa View Drive from 2021 to 2022.

Allen agreed Villa View needed to be worked on saying the width is not up to date and hopes the city plans to widen it.

Gorszczyk said he believed the street would be widened a little bit.

"It's only going to be two or three feet but that was to accommodate the curb and gutter that was going to be on the south side where the side path will go," Gorszczyk said.

City directors also approved the following items:

Consent agenda

• Workshop minutes from the Sept. 7 workshop.

• Regular meeting minutes from the Sept. 7 meeting.

• Auditing services for 2021-2023 from Landmark CPAs in the amount of $181,500.

• Resolution 46-21 regarding a special use development permit for 882 South Lincoln Street.

• Resolution 47-21 concerning the authorization of the rate and property tax for 2021 to be collected in 2022.

• Reservoir repairs by Ellingson Contracting in the amount of $59,796.

Contracts and approvals

• Budget amendment to the 2021 Capital Budget for the purchase of a used concrete truck. The amount of the truck will range between $20,000 to $24,000 for a 1999-2005 model truck.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 21-19 concerning the rezoning of 4171 Highway 412 East from A-1 (Agriculture) to C-2 (Roadway Commercial) on its second and third readings and then taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance.

Staff reports

• Administrator's report.