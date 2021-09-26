Siloam Springs School District reports covid-19 numbers

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Siloam Springs School District (SSSD) saw 23 active cases of covid-19 among students and two among staff, according to the district's website.

Students quarantined from cases that originated within the school were 101 and there were four among staff, the website states. Students who were exposed outside of the district totaled 64 while only staff three members was exposed outside of the school district, the site states.

There were three new coronavirus cases among students and five quarantines from cases that originated within the district and no new staff quarantine due to exposure that originated within the district, the site states.

Students who were quarantined due to exposure outside of the school district numbered at 64 and staff quarantined due to exposure outside of the district were three, the site states.

Cumulative cases beginning in July reported as of Friday were 209 among students and 45 among staff the site states.

Students quarantined from cases within the school district since July totaled 910 and 15 among staff members, the site states. Students who were exposed outside of the district numbered at 431 and 36 among staff, the site states.

The district does not have a mask mandate as voted by the Siloam Springs School Board on Aug. 12.

At press time, John Brown University has not provided its coronavirus numbers for the week.