Tennis teams compete at Mountain Home, Alma

The Siloam Springs tennis teams played a pair of 5A-West Conference matches this past week at Mountain Home on Wednesday and Alma on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Lady Panthers tied the Lady Bombers 202, while the boys dropped a 3-1 loss.

On Thursday, the Siloam Springs girls swept Alma while the boys tied 2-2.

Girls singles player Olha Los suffered her first conference defeat of the season Wednesday at Mountain Home and finished the regular season at 12-2 overall and 6-1 in league play.

The No. 1 girls doubles team of Julia Tran and Brooklyn Williams finished 5-2 in conference play.

No. 1 boys singles Lucas Junkermann improved to 13-2 overall and 6-1 in league play, while No. 2 singles Boone Henley improved to 5-2 in league play.

The Panthers and Lady Panthers are scheduled to play in the 5A-West Conference Tournament on Monday and Tuesday.

"The team is definitely playing their best tennis at the right time as they enter the conference tournament next week," said head coach Clay Taylor.

"With only two home matches, it's been a lot of travel for our players," said assistant coach Kelly Junkermann. "They are facing a lot of fan support for the opposing team, which I think is making us even more competitive. Coach Taylor has instilled quite a bit of spirit into this Panther team!"

Siloam Springs vs. Mountain Home

BOYS

Bombers 3, Panthers 1

Singles

1. Lucas Junkermann, Siloam Springs, def. Dodge Harris, Mountain Home, 8-2.

2. Zane Darracq, Mountain Home, def. Boone Henley, Siloam Springs, 8-2.

Junior varsity

1. Aliyah Snow, Mountain Home, def. Braden Ratliff, Siloam Springs, 8-4.

Doubles

1. Alex Arp/Jacob Czanstowski, Mountain Home, def. Malachi Becan/Bryan Tran, Siloam Springs, 8-3.

2. Finley Chafin/Stratton Smith, Mountain Home, def. Jadon Gill/Ezra Zaidner, Siloam Springs, 8-3.

Junior varsity

1. Pierce Blackmon/Jordan Corbett, Mountain Home def. Jadon Gill/Becan, Siloam Springs, 8-4.

GIRLS

Lady Panthers 2, Lady Bombers 2

Singles

1. Macie Heide, Mountain Home, def. Olha Los, Siloam Springs, 8-6.

2. Silvie Reid, Siloam Springs, def. Hannah Baker, Mountain Home, 8-3.

Doubles

1. McLean/Lance, Mountain Home, def. Brooklyn Williams/Julia Tran, Siloam Springs, 8-5.

2. Ava Anglin/Maribel Riley, Siloam Springs, def. Arp/Sebree, Mountain Home, 8-3.

Junior varsity

1. Wilkerson/Recktenwald, Mountain Home, def. Ava Anglin/Lauren Naustvik, Siloam Springs, 8-3.

2. Schmeski/Croom, Mountain Home, def. Korbyn Briggs/Cindy Chavez-Vasquez, Siloam Springs, 8-3.

Siloam Springs vs. Alma

BOYS

Panthers 2, Airedales 2

Singles

1. Lucas Junkermann, Siloam Springs, def. Logan Evans, Alma, 6-2, 6-0.

2. Boone Henley, Siloam Springs, def. Adam Cater, Alma, 6-0, 6-1.

Junior varsity

1. Jadon Gill, Siloam Springs, def. Nickolas Lanich, Alma, 8-0.

Doubles

1. Caden/Jackson, Alma, def. Malachi Becan/Bryan Tran, Siloam Springs, 3-6, 7-6, 6-2.

2. Raja/Kimmons, Alma, def. Ezekiel Becan/Ezra Zaidner, Siloam Springs, 2-6, 7-6, 6-2.

Junior varsity

1. Jadon Gill/Boone Henley, Siloam Springs, def. Coursey/Smith, Alma, 8-2.

GIRLS

Lady Panthers 4, Lady Airedales 0

Singles

1. Olha Los, Siloam Springs, def. Marti Lineberry, Alma, 6-0, 6-0.

2. Silvie Reid, Siloam Springs, def. Ava Smith, Alma, 6-0, 6-0.

Junior varsity

1. Lauren Naustvik, Siloam Springs, def. Natalia, Alma, 8-1.

Doubles

1. Brooklyn Williams/Julia Tran, Siloam Springs, def. Kenadie Farris/Kensington Wadkins, Alma, 6-0, 6-1.

2. Ava Anglin/Maribel Riley, Siloam Springs. def. Madelyn McCuan/Olivia Roller, Alma, 6-1, 6-0.