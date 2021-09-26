West Siloam Springs approved longevity raises for town employees during town meeting

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- West Siloam Springs' Board of Trustees and Municipal Authority unanimously approved annual longevity raises for town employees during the town meeting Monday, Sept. 20.

The raises will be based on how much is in the budget and depending on the budget, employees would receive between two and five percent, according to Trustee Sam Byers. West Siloam Springs' fiscal year runs from July to June.

"What it does is most departments try to give up to at least (a) two percent cost of living raise every year at least, and then whatever you budget for you can approve up to a five percent raise and that would be across the board," Byers said.

The town went back to merit raises and it proved to be a headache Byers said. The goal for the town is to get all employees on the same pay scale so the longer an employee works for the town, the more they will make, Byers said.

Byers also recommended giving all employees a five percent raise based on the budget. Town/Municipal Authority Attorney Bryce Harp asked if the raise was tied to merit or anything. Byers said it's not tied to anything.

"The longer you're here, the longer you're employed, the more money you make," Byers said.

Mayor/Municipal Authority Chair Rhonda Wise asked if these would be cost of living raises. Harp said they would not be called that, but instead be referred to as longevity raises.

The board of trustees and municipal authority also approved and heard the following items:

• Meeting minutes from the Aug. 23 special meeting of the board of trustees and municipal authority.

• Reports from town officials Kris Kirk, CPA; Police Chief Larry Barnett; Code Enforcement Waylon Chandler; zoning board and planning commission which was represented by Chandler; and Director of Public Works Keith Morgan.

• Purchase orders for August: PO #s 34575-34639 for a total of $158,619; EMS PO #130 for $20,060; Park PO #3-6 for $112,853.

• An RV Park located at 19068 E. 578 Rd pending the amendment of Note Three on the permit changing it from Arkansas to Oklahoma.

• A lot split on the northwest quarter of the northwest section 31 township north, range 26 east.

• Selling a 2016 Chevy Tahoe to the Jay Police Department.

• Municipal authority purchase orders for August: Water PO #12130-12158 for $82,941; Streets PO #1625-1629 for $4,030; Meter PO #710-713 for $225.