No headline

NOTE: It is a violation of our Terms of Service to remove the advertisement or StatePoint Media copyright line from a StatePoint puzzle grid image file.

-----------------------------------------------

STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: SCARY MOVIES

ACROSS

1. Shenanigan

6. "Losing My Religion" band

9. Kind of learning

13. Capital of Egypt

14. Nest egg acronym

15. Cupid's target

16. Bar, legally

17. Indian restaurant staple

18. Kind of committee, two words

19. *Hedge maze, dull boy, redrum, with The

21. *Pretend girlfriend, surgery, body parts

23. Monkey ____, monkey do

24. Post-it message

25. It makes a guitar louder

28. Royal Indian

30. Perfumes

35. Glorify

37. Freeway exit

39. Like today's cell phones?

40. Keen on

41. Like a confection

43. At any time

44. One of the large keys on the right

46. Greek portico

47. Common workday start

48. Former President of Egypt

50. Ancient eternal life symbol

52. *Bathtub, hacksaws, Jigsaw

53. Euphemism for "darn"

55. *Blind violinist, transplant surgery, sees ghosts, with The

57. *Hotel, mother, shower

60. *Count, bite, cross

64. Hot winter drink

65. Aye's opposite

67. Financial benefactor

68. Seize a throne

69. Headquartered in Langley

70. Exclude or omit

71. Done on a Smith Corona

72. Old age, archaic

73. 6666...

DOWN

1. Single pip cards

2. Crosby, Stills, ____ & Young

3. South American monkey

4. Actor Jeremy

5. Xerox machine

6. *Videotape, stone well, seven days, with The

7. Paleozoic one

8. Tropical smoothie flavor

9. Make over

10. Hawaiian island

11. Ragtime turkey dance

12. And so on, abbr.

15. Bias crime perpetrators

20. Closes in on

22. Pilot's announcement, acr.

24. ID badge, two words

25. *Sigourney Weaver, outer space

26. Old Testament miracle food

27. Hits while on the green

29. *Beachgoers, police chief, need for bigger boat

31. *Boy, shadows in photographs, three sixes, with The

32. "Transylvania" daughter

33. Entertainment complex

34. Scatter

36. "Nobody ____ It Better"

38. Low-ranking worker

42. One who accepts the offer

45. Porter's head gear

49. U Rah ____!

51. Seven daughters of Atlas

54. Present

56. Food-borne bacteria

57. One in a pocketful, according to Mother Goose

58. Fish a.k.a. porgy

59. Bygone era

60. Two of a kind

61. Type of operating system

62. Prospector's mother?

63. God of war, son of Zeus

64. Director's cry

66. Be ill