Country tough

JP Wills has a passion for living life to its fullest. That goes for playing football, baseball, school, being a leader and having fun.

"I've been raised and taught to do whatever you're doing with all your heart," said Wills, a senior defensive lineman at Siloam Springs. "I take that same attitude with sports and anything I really enjoy doing."

Right now, that especially means football, as Siloam Springs (1-3, 0-1 5A-West) is set to host Benton (3-1, 1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday for homecoming.

The 5-foot-8, 238-pound senior realizes the clock is counting down on his high school football career, so he doesn't take any of it for granted.

"We only have 10 games, so I'm going to go out of there with the best attitude that I can, even though there's some days I may not want to practice because it's hot or whatever the case may be," Wills said. "I still go out there because I have brothers out there. They all look up to me. I've got to be good for them. Plus I enjoy doing it, so I can't complain too much."

Wills takes his leadership role seriously. For him, it all started when he was a freshman and was asked to practice with the varsity at the end of the season.

"Coach (Brandon) Craig gave me, Jace (Sutulovich), Hunter (Talley), Brendan (Lashley) and (Caden) McHaney the option to practice with the senior high, KT (Kaiden Thrailkill), Corbin Collins, all those guys," Wills said. "That's when it kind of started. They all took us under their wing and showed us how it was supposed to be done. Ever since then, I've been in their position. I've been trying to be the best influence and the best role model to these younger athletes as I could."

One way Wills leads is by example, and that is seen in his work ethic and attitude, not only in games but practices.

"We all have bad days, but JP has a lot of good days," said head coach Brandon Craig. "He comes in with a great attitude. He's always chipper. He's always mentor to these young guys. He's truly one of those kids you want to be around."

Wills' personality is infectious among the Panthers, his coaches say.

"He's a great kid who has suffered some adversity these past couple of years," said defensive line coach Ehldane Labitad, "but no matter the circumstances, JP always has a smile on his face that is contagious."

Wills has kept his demeanor even during some tough circumstances.

After a standout sophomore season in 2019, where he had 63 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles and was named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Underclassmen Team, Wills had a scare to start his junior season in 2020.

Wills injured his meniscus in his left knee in a preseason scrimmage and underwent surgery and wound up missing the first several games before returning midway through the year.

"I just felt in my heart my team needed me," Wills said. "I was trying to get back as soon as I could."

He finished the 2020 season with 27 total tackles and three tackles for loss.

Wills had a minor scare in the summer with his knee, but so far it's held up during the 2021 season.

On the season he has 10 solo tackles, three assisted tackles, two sacks, one quarterback hurry and one tackle for loss.

"He's a hard worker that always has something positive to say," said defensive coordinator Tony Coffey, who also coaches Wills in baseball. "He's willing to help out the younger players."

Wills also is not afraid to be himself.

At the end of his sophomore year, he cut his hair into a mullet and has since added a mustache to his look.

"I got so much crap for (the mullet)," Wills said. "I was going to cut it off. I'm glad I didn't cut it off because now it's my signature thing."

As for the 'stache, Wills said, "I needed a change. I was tired of being a baby face, and I can't grow a beard right now. It's not coming in yet. So I was like, 'I'm gonna grow a mustache. I think I can do that.' Hey, it's kind of stuck a little bit."

Throw in a cowboy hat for the country boy from Siloam Springs, and it fits perfectly with Wills' personality.

Craig said he's a "big fan of the mullet" and Wills in general.

"I think JP's one of those kids, he's a hard working dude, but I think he knows how to enjoy life as well," Craig said. "I think that's maybe what the mullet represents. He's a hard worker for us. He does a lot of stuff. He's a kid that's invested his heart and soul into our program for four years. He's definitely one of the kids we recognize as one of our seniors.

"He's just a kid that enjoys what he does. He works hard at it, but he has a good time along the way."

Wills sees his playing days future in baseball, where he's an All-Conference catcher for the Panthers and hits in the middle of the lineup. Last season Wills hit .392 with four home runs, 22 RBIs and caught 29 of the Panthers' 30 games.

"I told (baseball coach Alan Hardcastle) I want to catch most of the games," Wills said. "My passion for all these sports, I have to be out there doing it. ... From a high school standpoint, I'm the captain of the team, As a catcher I can see everything. I have control over everything. That's why I like to be out there."

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior defensive lineman JP Wills and the Panthers host Benton at 7 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium for homecoming.