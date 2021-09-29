Cross My Heart Ministries making impact on women

Ministry is not a job but a calling, and Laura Macfarlan answered that call by starting Cross My Heart Ministries, which exists to teach women to love God and his word.

Macfarlan started Cross My Heart Ministries in 2005 when she answered the call from God to start teaching women, she said.

"My goal is to turn the hearts of women to the word," Macfarlan said. "When you touch the heart of a woman, you touch the people she touches."

Cross My Heart Ministry focuses on the word of God by teaching, writing, speaking and mentoring, Macfarlan said.

Macfarlan said she teaches through a weekly Bible study and has her students write the word or even one verse a day and meditate on it.

By writing the verse out, this helps personalize the verse and helps students get a deeper understanding of what they are reading, Macfarlan said.

Every month, Macfarlan posts a printable bookmark that has the dates of the month on it and a verse for each date, she said.

"Laura is a woman on fire for the Lord," said Linda Brown, a friend of Macfarlan's for 15 years. "She is wise, discerning, a prayer warrior, energetic, deeply spiritual, always has a smile on her face, really listens to what you chose to share with her."

In the beginning

Macfarlan initially ministered to children at Harvard Avenue Baptist when her husband Kevin Macfarlan took a sabbatical and the couple went to Arizona and put all her ministries on hold, she said.

While there, Laura Macfarlan said God began to impress upon her that she needed to switch from ministering to children to ministering to women, she said.

Laura Macfarlan prayed about it and weighed the option when she received a sign from God when her church called and asked if she would be willing to teach at a women's retreat. Laura Macfarlan took that as a sign that God wanted her to do this and agreed.

In early 2007, she led her first retreat on the subject of loving one another, Laura Macfarlan said. As her children grew up, Laura Macfarlan devoted more time to teaching and speaking, she said.

Around 2009, Laura Macfarlan was teaching others when she considered getting a website to spread her teaching.

"For years I would sign my name with a heart and a cross," Macfarlan said. "If I would ever have a ministry I would call it Cross My Heart."

Laura Macfarlan said she received a necklace with a cross and heart in it for her birthday that year. She took it as a sign and had her website built, Laura Macfarlan said.

It took about a year to get the graphics done and the website launch but in 2010 Cross My Heart Ministries was born. In 2014 Cross My Heart formally became a nonnprofit, Laura Macfarlan said.

The ministry

Cross My Heart's purpose is to encourage women to love God and his word, Macfarlan said. She does this through weekly Bible studies held at Camp Siloam, as well as mentoring other women in the Heart Life 3-D ministry and through blog posts and videos, Macfarlan said.

Live Bible studies are taught and recorded on Wednesday at Camp Siloam, Macfarlan said. This fall, Macfarlan said she plans to teach on 1 Kings on Wednesdays and will post the video on YouTube on Friday, she said. On other days of the week Macfarlan posts different blogs and videos, she said.

Sunday, Macfarlan does a devotional on Cross My Heart's blog; She posts a Martha Monday video on her YouTube channel which offers homemaking tips, Macfarlan posts a blog with a link to the Martha Monday video on Wednesday; and on Thursdays, Macfarlan conducts a Zoom group, she said.

Students for Macfarlan's Bible study range from Siloam Springs residents to those from other places like Gentry, Springdale and in Oklahoma, Macfarlan said.

Kathy Olin, who has known Macfarlan for around 35 years, has been a part of the Bible study by preparing the weekly lessons, listening to Macfarlan's lectures on YouTube and connecting with her niece on FaceTime to discuss lessons.

"Laura has the capacity to do many things well simultaneously," Olin said. "While she could have seen much success in the business world, she chose to home educate her children and serve in ministry work."

Olin was at Macfarlan's first speaking engagement, where Macfarlan shared her own personal battle with cancer.

When Macfarlan was pregnant with her youngest child, Lydia, she discovered she had Stage One Ovarian Cancer, Macfarlan said. The cancer was treated and two months after Macfarlan had a complete hysterectomy, she said.

Lydia is Macfarlan's miracle child because if it wasn't for her getting pregnant she never would have known about the cancer, Macfarlan said.

Along with her Bible studies, Macfarlan continues in her public speaking endeavors. She has spoken in multiple states including Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas, Macfarlan said.

Churches and women's groups may schedule speaking engagements by visiting crossmyheartministry.com, Macfarlan said.

Macfarlan has also led mission trips to different places, she said.

Among the places visited, Macfarlan had two mission trips in Alaska to work with Alaska Missions and worked with Arkansas Women Engaged which led her to minister to women in McPherson's Women's Unit in Newport, Ark., according to Brenda Hall.

"Some of the ladies we visited in prison were later released into our local NWA community and began attending and studying God's Word through Laura's Bible study, which was a real joy to witness," Hall said.

Present-day

Today, Cross My Heart is going strong. Macfarlan moved her ministry in 2018 to Cross Church in Springdale which sponsors the Bible Study and provides child care, she said.

Macfarlan recently completed a ladies' retreat on pearls of grace this past weekend at Sequoyah State Park for the Anglican Church of St. Paul in Owasso, Okla., the website states.

"I would want people to know there is hope for change," Macfarlan said. "God has not changed and he is not changing. He is a relational God and wants a relationship with us."