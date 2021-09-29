Herald-Leader obituaries for Sept. 29, 2021

Rondall Ward Cothran

Rondall (Ron) Ward Cothran, 80, of Decatur, Arkansas, died on September 22, 2021, at Earlene Howard Hospice Home in Springdale, Arkansas. He was born on September 24, 1940, in Russellville, Arkansas, to Marlin Cothran and Freda Horne. He married his wife, Sandra, on October 29, 1961, in Salinas, California. Ron was a retired journeyman lineman for Siloam Springs Electric Department. He was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in both Gentry and later Decatur, Arkansas.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Kay Cothran; sisters Freda Faye Wellington and Marlene (Haney) Schott.

He is survived by his brother, Donald Cothran, of Brownwood, Texas; two sons, Ron Cothran Jr., of Pueblo, Colorado, and Michael Cothran, of Kalispell, Montana; one daughter, Deborah Austin, of Collegedale, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 2:00 PM, at the Decatur Cemetery, in Decatur, Arkansas. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Evelyn Mae Jorgensen

Evelyn Mae Jorgensen, 73, of Kansas, Okla., died Sept. 28, 2021, at Grandwood Assisted Living.

She was born on March 7, 1948, in Helena, Ark., to Leeolum Kelly and Winnie Byram Kelly.

She grew up in Kansas City, Kan., and was a shipping clerk for Scholastic Book fairs.

She married her husband Mogens "Butch" Jorgensen on April 24, 1965, and together they had three children.

She is preceded in death by her husband and one grandson, Raymond Aloyo.

She is survived by two sons, Carl Jorgensen and wife Ruth, of Juffair, Bahrain, and Donny Jorgensen and wife Wadonna, of Kansas, Okla.; one daughter, Tina Spade and husband Henry, of Clarksville, Tenn.; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Linda Schaffhauser and husband Rick; one niece; one nephew; one great niece and nephew.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Kansas Cemetery in Kansas, Okla., with Pastor Mike Whorton officiating. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Darrellene McGuire

Darrellene McGuire, 84, of Colcord, Okla., died Sept. 25, 2021.

She was born Jan. 31, 1937, in Marysville, Calif., to John Adams and Fannie Jordan.

She married her late husband Ralph on April 30, 1944.

She was a retired clerk at Hunts Department Store and a member of the First Baptist Church in Watts, Okla.

She is preceded in death by her husband, and her son, Brian McGuire.

She is survived by her daughter, Diann Phipps, of the home; grandchildren, Bobbie Brown, of Watts, Okla,, Kristy Tutor, of Westville, Okla.; three great grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Bell Cemetery, in Watts.

James Wiley 'Jimbo' Smithson

James Wiley "Jimbo" Smithson, 66, of Kansas, Okla., died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at his home.

He was born July 15, 1955, in Harrison, Ark., to the Otis Simpson and Wanda Lee (Hudson) Smithson-Carlton.

He worked for more than 30 years for Walmart. He loved fishing and spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant son, Justin Bradley Smithson.

He is survived by two sisters, Diane McGee of Jane, Mo., and Brenda Dean of Bentonville, Ark.; a brother, Daniel Smithson of Marion, Ark.; and a god-daughter Angela Leigh Zulpo.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the Rogers Cemetery in Rogers, Ark.

