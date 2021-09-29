JBU volleyball sweeps past Langston

John Brown's volleyball team improved to 11-9 overall and 5-3 in the Sooner Athletic Conference on Saturday with a 3-0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-16) sweep of Langston (Oka.) at C.F. Gayles Fieldhouse.

Savanna Riney led JBU with 12 kills, while Taylor Golmen had seven kills and Ellie Lampton six kills.

Morgan Fincham had 18 assists for JBU, while Lauren Cloud contributed 14 assists.

The Golden Eagles had 12 service aces, led by three each from Julie Milligan and Jillian Blackman.

Blackman led defensively with 13 digs, while Fincham had eight.

JBU is scheduled to return to action at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Texas Wesleyan at Bill George Arena.