Kind at Heart holds volunteer work day

Kind at Heart Ministries will hold a workday starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday to complete a project serving a senior citizen in Watts, Okla.

"This is an awesome project on how Kind at Heart brought the community together to help an elderly widow," said Kind At Heart Founder Wayne Thomas.

Volunteers will meet in the parking lot at the Arvest Bank located next to Atwood's and then break up into groups and get their assignments, according to an email from Thomas. At 8:30 a.m. the volunteers will depart for worksites including the widow's home and then start at their worksites 30 minutes later, the email states.

Clean-up will begin at 11:30 a.m. and then volunteers will move to the lunch site, the email states. Rib Crib will cater lunch at noon and volunteers will be dismissed at 1 p.m.

Further information is provided by calling 479-373-6281 and by email [email protected]