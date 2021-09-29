Letters to the Editor

Defending the Indefensible

In his letter, 09/22/21, Jonathan Marks criticized my letter, "Mortal Enemies" 09/15/21, for using sources not authoritatively applicable to all Christians. In the last sentence of his letter he states, "the Bible is the only source of Christian authority" Theoretically, that is true, but, for most American Christians it is not.

Google 'biblical illiteracy in America' then start counting the Christian websites and research organizations which clarify the majority of "Bible Believing Christians" do not read the Bible. Most of those who read it only read those passages which their pastors, or other religious authority figures, point out.

According to the Center for the Study of Global Christianity (CSGC) at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, there are approximately 41,000 Christian denominations and organizations in the world today.

Aside from the Catholics in the U.S. (who still maintain the Catholic Church is the only true path to salvation), and the numerous major protestant denominations in the U.S., faithcommunities.org states, "It is nearly impossible to know exactly how many nondenominational churches there are in the United States or what their membership might be. The best guess is that there are 45,000 independent and nondenominational congregations currently with approximately 10,000,000 members in the United States.

All these Christians are divided by their interpretations of some or more passages in the Bible. Many of these divisions relate to which Christians will be saved and which will not.

Many are divided between predestination and free will, some adhere to seventh day sabbath keeping, and many do not. Again, it is impossible to know the exact number of congregations who claim to be "The only true Church" in the U.S. but it must be a few thousand or more.

The leading "authorities" of all these "only true churches" have their scriptural interpretations "illuminated" or "led" by the Holy Spirit as do many of the "authorities" of mainstream denominations.

Jonathan, please compare and explain in your next Letter, John 1:18, "No one has ever seen God" and Jesus' statement, "No one has seen the Father except the one who is from God; only he has seen the Father." John 6:46, with Jesus' statement, "Anyone who has seen me has seen the Father." John 14:9. Also explain these, Genesis 32:30 (Jacob saw God); Exodus 24:9-11 (74 people saw God); and Exodus 33:11 (Moses speaks face to face with God).

If you can solve that, I have more.

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs

Faith vs. Reason?

Piper's ("Mortal Enemies" - 9/15//21) attack on Luther's "whore" -- reason -- needs an address. Let's begin with the truth that we ALL are limited in our understandings and especially in anticipation of what might be inferred from words taken out of context. Further, Luther never claimed Papal infallibility.

Piper's reverse analogy of "Faith is the greatest enemy of human reasoning, logic and critical thinking" is nothing more than a straw man. Luther's "reason" denies the truth and truths of God; the same is apparently true of Piper's "human reason, logic and critical thinking."

"Faith" is neither good nor bad. Faith demands an object. It is the object that is either good or bad. Godly faith is never blind nor does it deny reason, logic and critical thinking, unless that reason, logic and critical thinking ignores or denies God. It was God that gave mankind the ability to reason, to think logically and critically.

Believers, "the faithful," are among the most successful in the fields of "law, medical, engineering, financial, any field of science, geology, biology, physics, etc. [sic]"

Christ denounced the Pharisees for forsaking faith in, or truth of, God and replacing it with faith in human traditions. The same condemnation might well apply to the fanatics in jihads, Crusades, Inquisition, etc. Though their ideas can be applicable, the plans of priests, bishops, popes or caliphs are not necessarily founded in faith in God.

God has revealed the plight of unbelievers to people of childlike faith in God, while hiding it from those who reject Him and become wise in their own "wisdom," in their own conceits. (Matthew 11:20-27) This truth does not justify Piper's calling Christianity "infantile."

While deploring monotheism, Piper did not tell his readers whether he is an atheist or a polytheist.

Ted Weathers

Siloam Springs