OPINION: Unfortunate finish mars wild night in Van Buren

There was so much to write about from last Friday's game football at Van Buren, so much that could be said, so much that has been said and some things that are best left not said at all.

The final on the scoreboard read Van Buren 34, Siloam Springs 33. But it could have very easily have read Siloam Springs 35, Van Buren 34.

As Siloam Springs lined up for a two-point conversion, I said on the livestream that no matter what, win or lose, this was the right decision from coach Brandon Craig, to go for the win right then and there. It's the same decision he made last year when Hunter Talley ran in a two-point conversion for a 43-42 victory over Van Buren in overtime.

This time, the Panthers fell about a yard short.

And then it really got crazy. Van Buren was penalized for excessive celebration after stopping the two-point conversion, allowing the Panthers to kick off from the Pointers' 45-yard line. Siloam Springs recovered the onside kick, got to throw the ball the end zone with a Hail Mary, which was interecepted, then fumbled and then ultimately recovered by Van Buren to officially end the game.

But there were still fireworks, and I can't stay I saw exactly what happened next as I was preparing to make my way down to the field. When I looked up, all I saw was a mob of Siloam Springs and Van Buren coaches and players in a scrum and security and officials trying to separate both sides.

Accusations for what started it all were flying in all directions.

No matter how it started or who started it, it was a most unfortunate way to end a terrific high school football game.

Football is an emotional game, no doubt, and sometimes emotions overwhelm even the best of us.

So that's how it ended on Friday night in Van Buren, and this was just Week 1 of the 6A-West Conference slate with six more games to go.

Siloam Springs doesn't have time to sit and feel sorry for itself though. There's a lot of football left to be played, beginning Friday when Benton makes the trip up for homecoming and the annual battle of maroon Panthers.

Remember the last time Benton visited Panther Stadium? Benton escaped with a 28-26 victory. That Benton team, by the way, went on to play for the Class 6A state championship.

We've got a long way to go folks, and in this brutal league, anything is possible.

