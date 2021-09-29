Pearson takes first place at Missouri Southern State Stampede

John Brown senior Allika Pearson finished first overall Sept. 18 at the Missouri Southern Stampede in Joplin, Mo.

Pearson ran a time of 18 minutes, 6.6 seconds, finishing 24.5 seconds ahead of second place finisher Jazmin Chacon of McMurry.

As a team, JBU finished fifth overall with 102 points. Baker took first place with 42 points.

Emerson Turner placed 16th overall at 20:02.6, while Elizabeth Brownell was 22nd at 20:23.3, Lainee Stiver 35th at 21:09.2, Sarah Smith 48th at 21:45.4, Olivia Scates 53rd at 22:02.3, Avery Edwards 65th at 22:47.2, Ryleigh Hale 69th at 23:00.0 and Rachel Thompson 71st at 23:13.2.

Men

The JBU men's cross country team finished sixth at the Missouri Southern Stampede.

Josiah Petak led the Golden Eagles with a 15th place finish of 27:12.2, followed by Jake Hagood 43rd at 28:19.8 and Jadin Whiting 44th at 28:19.8.

Michael Capehart placed 47th at 28:23.4, while Luke Thng was 64th at 29:20.9, Parker Hale 85th at 30:09.7, Andrew Janzen 90th at 30:25.1, Ryan Knight 92nd at 30:28.3, River Baker 99th at 30:57.4, Johnny Dunfee 123rd at 33:48.9 and Daniel Haefli 126th at 34:44.8.

Up next

Both JBU teams are scheduled to run Friday in the Ouachita Baptist Tiger Invitational in Arkadelphia.