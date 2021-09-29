Reynoso, Logan earn SAC weekly awards

John Brown University senior midfielder Vanessa Reynoso and senior goalkeeper Caitlyn Logan swept the Sooner Athletic Conference weekly honors, the league office announced Monday afternoon. Reynoso nabbed Offensive Player of the Week, while Logan was named the Defensive Player of the Week.

The pair were selected for their efforts in No. 9 John Brown's 2-0 victory at No. 12 Columbia (Mo.) on Wednesday (Sept. 22) night that improved the Golden Eagles' record to 5-1-0 this season, including a 3-1-0 mark against NAIA top-25 competition. Logan was honored for the seventh time in her career. Reynoso garnered honors twice now during her time as a Golden Eagle.

Reynoso scored the game-winning goal in the 68th minute, her first goal of the 2021 season, before launching her second assist from the corner flag on sophomore Kylie Kilfoy's insurance goal in the 86th minute, finishing with three points. In her three-year career with the Golden Eagles, Reynoso has netted 12 goals and dished out 15 assists (39 points) - and four game-winning goals.

Logan, meanwhile, continued to pad her spot atop the JBU record book with her 39th-career clean sheet, pushing away three Columbia shots on goal. While pitching her third shutout against a ranked opponent this season and her fourth overall, one of her three saves included a stop in 67th minute just 25 seconds prior to Reynoso putting the game-winner in the back of the net. So far this season, Logan is allowing just 0.36 goals per game and has made 15 saves for a .882 save percentage.