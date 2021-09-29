Siloam Springs City Officials release Future Land Use Map survey for residents and stakeholders

Siloam Springs city staff released a new exhibit and survey for stakeholders to provide input regarding an updated version of the Future Land Use Map.

This survey consists of the first full draft of the Future Land Use Map where stakeholders can give their ideas and opinions by saying what they want for each portion of the city, according to Communications Manager Holland Hayden.

Stakeholders may visit the Development Services Department and the public library to work with the map or take the survey online at siloamsprings2040.com, Hayden said. Feedback is welcome through Oct. 8, Hayden said.

"The City is looking for feedback about the land use categories and where they are shown on the draft Future Land Use Map," Hayden said. "The land-use categories provide general descriptions of uses that can be supported in designated areas."

This is not the same as zoning and does not change what is currently permitted or require anyone to change the current use of their property.

As of Friday, the city has received more than 20 comments from the online survey and from in-person exhibits, Hayden said.

The Future Land Use Map is a graphic representation of recommended land uses throughout the city and planning area, Hayden said.

It differs from the city's zoning map which enforces regulations by zoning district, but does help guide and inform zoning decisions, Hayden said.

"It is intended to guide future land use decisions and infrastructure planning," Hayden said. "It is what the City is envisioned to become in 20 years, not necessarily what exists today."

City staff is hoping to have as many input opportunities as possible, Hayden said. The goal is to provide a variety of options that people can access at their convenience which should generate a good amount of feedback that will inform and improve the plan, Hayden said.

Freese and Nichols will gather feedback, make adjustments to the map and present an updated draft and a synopsis of the feedback to the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee, Hayden said.

Final edits will be made based on committee work and the map and will be incorporated into the draft plan for consideration by the city board of directors, Hayden said.

"We hope residents and stakeholders will take a few minutes to share their thoughts through these exhibits," Hayden said. "Public involvement makes the plan better."