Siloam Springs Senior Activity Center menu

Today at 5:26 a.m.

Oct. 1

F– Meatball sub, cucumber & tomato salad, fresh banana

Oct. 4-8

M – Chicken tenders, potatoes/gravy, broccoli w/cheese, fruit

T – Roast beef w/potatoes, carrots, onions, celery, whole kernel corn, roll, black forest cake

W – Pork chop, loaded baked potato, peas, roll

TH – Chicken & cheese empanadas, Spanish rice, refried beans, cookie

F – Sloppy joe/bun, waffle fries, cinnamon applesauce, Rice Krispie Treat

Oct. 11-15

M – Grilled chicken salad w/lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, Ranch dressing, club crackers, strawberries/ice cream

T – Smoked sausage/bun, ketchup & mustard, mac & cheese, baked beans, apples w/caramel sauce

W – Potato soup, turkey sandwich w/cheese & lettuce, tropical fruit, lemon tart

TH – Beef enchilada casserole, Spanish rice, garden salad w/dressing

F – Glazed ham w/pineapple, sugar snap peas, roasted cauliflower, roll

Oct. 18-22

M – Spaghetti w/meat sauce, Italian veggies, garlic bread, blond brownie

T – Chicken & dumplings, peas, cornbread, apricots w/whipped topping

W – Hamburger w/lettuce, tomato/pickle/onion, baked beans, tater tots, fruit

TH – Chicken cordon bleu, wild rice, glazed carrots, roll

F – Meatloaf w/sauce, mashed potatoes/gravy, veggie casserole, roll, pie

Oct. 25-29

M – Chicken Florentine, squash medley, Texas toast, spiced peaches

T – Chicken fried steak, potatoes/gravy, peas & carrots, lemon bar

W – Fried catfish, pinto beans, coleslaw, tomato relish, hushpuppies

TH – Dijon crusted pork loin, Harvard beets, broccoli rice casserole, cornbread

F – Road kill chili w/beans, spiky cheese, creepy corn, crackling crackers, wormy apple cobbler

