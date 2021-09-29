SSHS runners compete at Rim Rock meet

The Siloam Springs boys cross country team finished 13th out of 30 teams in the Gold Division on Saturday at the Rim Rock Farm High School Classic hosted by the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kan.

Levi Fox led the Panthers with a 44th-place finish of 17 minutes, 40.3 seconds, while Liam Scott placed 66th at 18:03.8 and Nate Hawbaker 76th at 18:11.4.

Tommy Seitz finished 89th at 18:22.4, while Wilson Cunningham placed 90th at 18:22.4, Javier Chavez 113th at 18:37.9 and Noah Granderson 140th at 19:15.9.

Another group of boys runners placed 10th overall out of 24 teams in the Crimson Division.

Danilo Pozo took third place overall at 18:23.2, while Billy Samoff finished 25th at 19:21.0, Riley Harrison 72nd at 20:19.9, Caleb Rodgers 74th at 20:24.3 and Anthony Cruz 108th at 21:26.5.

The Siloam Springs girls finished 19th out of 21 teams in the Crimson Division.

Jacilyn Weilnau took 76th overall at 22:24.5, while Shelby Smith placed 85th at 22:37.3, Shayla Conley 93rd at 22:45.2, Claire Jagger 100th at 23:03.0 and Kadynce Hilburn Frost 133rd at 24:49.4.