Tennis players headed to state

Siloam Springs will be well-represented next month at the Class 5A state tennis tournament.

Boys singles senior Lucas Junkermann, girls singles junior Ohla Los and girls doubles team of Brooklyn Williams and Julia Tran each punched their state ticket with victories Monday at the 5A-West Conference tennis tournament in Russellville.

"I remember the bitter sweetness of conference tournaments from my days as a high school player, but this conference has been by far my favorite," said SSHS coach Clay Taylor. "Watching these players develop over the course of this season, and leave it all out on the court today makes me so proud as a coach. We faced a few losses today, but we've never played better. The performances we put on display today were second to none."

All four tennis players were scheduled to continue conference tournament action on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime.

The Class 5A state tennis tournament is Oct. 11-12 at Hot Springs Lakeside.

"The growth of this team over the last couple years has been great!" said volunteer tennis assistant coach Kelly Junkermann. "We are getting to be where we want to be as a program. It's important to realize that most of these players only started playing as freshmen and now some are going to the state tournament. Of course I'm a little biased, but Siloam should be very proud of these student athletes!"

In the first round of boys singles Monday, Lucas Junkermann defeated Greenwood's Eason Lin 6-0, 6-0.

Greenwood's Grayson Vaughn defeated Siloam Springs' Boone Henley 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.

In the second round, Junkermann defeated Mountain Home's Zane Darracq 6-1, 6-1 to punch his ticket to state.

In boys doubles, the Mountain Home team of Finley Chafin and Stratton Smith defeated Malachi Becan and Brian Tran 6-4, 6-2.

The Van Buren doubles team of Seth Dunn and Jackson Bond defeated Ezra Zaidner and Jadon Gill 6-1, 6-4.

In girls singles, Los defeated Alma's Marti Lineberry 6-0, 6-0 in the opening round.

Vilonia's Chloe Lane defeated Siloam Springs' Silvie Reid 6-3, 6-1.

In the second round, Los earned her state bid with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Greenwood's Rebecca Harris.

In girls doubles, the Siloam Springs team of Williams and Tran defeated Alma's duo of Madelyn McCuan and Olivia Scott 6-0, 6-0.

The Siloam Springs team of Ava Anglin and Maribel Riley was defeated by Van Buren's Yadira Quijada and Hamby 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

In the second round, Williams and Tran defeated Greenwood's pair of Isabella King and Chaise Hannah 6-4, 6-4.