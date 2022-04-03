Sign in
Arrests and citations

by From Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.

March 21

• David Allen Cox, 34, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card.

• Riley Aliexus Reed, 22, arrested in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree; assault on family. or household member - second degree/risk of physical injury.

• David Arizona Stone, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Kimberly Gayle Ward, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Christopher Mathew Hersh 45, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; parole violation.

• Courtney Gail Simpson, 32, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 22

• Christopher Joseph Lee Evans, 38, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• James Richard Calcott, 42, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Jack Randell Sawyers Jr, 51, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear x3.

March 23

• Ashley Laine Murray, 35, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.

• Michelle Leann Stine, 35, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Gunnar Lee Wilson, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

March 24

• Jackson Paul Fine, 19, cited in connection with criminal mischief in the second degree.

• Justin Garland Dale Gentry, 36, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

• Justin Paul Mahurin, 42, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Mason Dean Gregory, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear x2.

• Annette Arlene Day, 49, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Jacques Cotez Mortez Wright, 26, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

March 25

• Dustin Axle Kidwell, 37, arrested in connection with fleeing; operation of a motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; reckless driving; disregard traffic control device; failure to maintain control; improper turn.

• Carolyn Patricia Hollingsworth, 54, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Brandon Leon Conley, 39, arrested in connection with failure to appear; driving while license cancelled, suspended, or revoked.

• Ryan Patrick Plummer, 37, arrested in connection with theft of property.

March 26

• Donnie Wayne Case, 49, arrested in connection with failure to appear x4.

• Dakota Lee Kincheloe, 22, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jonathan Cirkeland Jay Millard, 25, arrested in connection with theft of property; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked.

• Leslie Dawn Tolly, 29, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Kasandra Michelle Martin, 40, arrested in connection with warrant for financial identity fraud -- non financial identity fraud.

March 27

• Gregory Mark Peden, 57, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; harassing communications.

