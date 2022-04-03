Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

City receives Arkansas Community of the Year Award

by From Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted Siloam Springs Mayor Judy Nation (left), receives the 2021 Arkansas Volunteer Community of the Year Award from Amanda Richardson Nipper of Arkansas Children's Hospital on March 27 at the Arkansas Municipal League's winter conference award banquet.

Siloam Springs received the 2021 Volunteer Community of the Year award on March 27, during the Arkansas Municipal League banquet held at the Little Rock Statehouse Convention Center.

This year's nomination and award focused on how the community supported food insecurities in the city, especially during the pandemic, according to a press release issued by Communications Manager/Public Information Officer Holland Hayden.

Hundreds of individuals came together to ensure that those needing food were able to access it in a free manner, the release states.

The awards are designed to recognize municipalities (rather than individual volunteers or nonprofits) that seek to address the municipality's greatest needs through the engagement of citizens, the release states. They may include the Mayor's Youth Councils, citizens committees, utilization of community-wide service initiatives, citizen advisory forums, etc, the release states.

Arkansas Volunteer Community of the Year Awards are co-sponsored by the Governor's Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism (GACNSV) and the Arkansas Municipal League, the release states.

A panel of judges composed of distinguished citizens from across the state meets to review each nomination and select the award recipients, the release states.

Other cities honored this year include Fayetteville, North Little Rock, Osceola, Vilonia and West Memphis, the release states.

Print Headline: City receives Arkansas Community of the Year Award

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Border asylum limits ending, but not migrant woes
Man suspected in police shootout, dad’s killing found dead
by The Associated Press
President Biden oil move aims to cut gas prices ‘fairly significantly’
by The Associated Press
Aunt of child who was shot by brother is charged in St. Louis
by The Associated Press
AP: Asylum limits at border expected to end May 23
by The Associated Press
ADVERTISEMENT