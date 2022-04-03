City receives Arkansas Community of the Year Award

Siloam Springs received the 2021 Volunteer Community of the Year award on March 27, during the Arkansas Municipal League banquet held at the Little Rock Statehouse Convention Center.

This year's nomination and award focused on how the community supported food insecurities in the city, especially during the pandemic, according to a press release issued by Communications Manager/Public Information Officer Holland Hayden.

Hundreds of individuals came together to ensure that those needing food were able to access it in a free manner, the release states.

The awards are designed to recognize municipalities (rather than individual volunteers or nonprofits) that seek to address the municipality's greatest needs through the engagement of citizens, the release states. They may include the Mayor's Youth Councils, citizens committees, utilization of community-wide service initiatives, citizen advisory forums, etc, the release states.

Arkansas Volunteer Community of the Year Awards are co-sponsored by the Governor's Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism (GACNSV) and the Arkansas Municipal League, the release states.

A panel of judges composed of distinguished citizens from across the state meets to review each nomination and select the award recipients, the release states.

Other cities honored this year include Fayetteville, North Little Rock, Osceola, Vilonia and West Memphis, the release states.