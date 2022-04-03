Directors to discuss Sunday alcohol sales

City directors will discuss the possibility of having Sunday alcohol sales in Siloam Springs during the city board meeting Tuesday.

An earlier discussion by the city board of directors during the March 15 city board meeting regarding the potential for Sunday alcohol sales led a majority of the board to say they wanted more information before considering the matter fully, according to a staff report prepared by City Administrator Phillip Patterson on March 22.

City staff researched the matter and found that Arkansas State Statutes permits the sale of alcoholic beverages for off-site consumption, the report states.

The board may only refer the issue of Sunday alcohol sales to the voters subject to a petition being filed with the city clerk's office containing signatures of 15 percent of the city's qualified voters who voted in the last election for governor which was held in 2018, the report states.

A total of only 1,072 votes were cast in the 2018 election which means 161 signatures would be required for any such petition, the report states. The deadline to put any issue on the Nov. 8 General Election is Aug. 30, the report states.

According to A.C.A. 3-3-210(b), if approved, Sunday alcohol sales will be limited to businesses within the city that possess a current and valid license for the sale of alcoholic beverages issued by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.

The election under the subsection shall be conducted on a city-wide basis and all eligible voters within the city will be eligible to vote, the statute states.

If Sunday alcohol sales are granted to counties and cities, wholesale distributors of alcohol may not sell or deliver any alcoholic beverages to retailers on a Sunday, the statute states.

City directors will listen to and vote on the following items:

Consent agenda

• Regular meeting minutes for the March 15 city board meeting.

• Resolution 19-22 concerning the final plat development for the 2200 block of North Carl Street.

• Resolution 20-22 regarding the final plat development permit for 23006 Lawlis Rd.

• Dedication of utility easements for 816 E. Main St.

• Dedication of drainage easements for the 2800 block of East Kenwood Street.

• Contract with Curtis Construction Inc. for the Willows Addition Drainage Mitigation Project in the amount of $99,399.

• Change Order No. 3 for the public works department from Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company Inc. in the amount of $69,542.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 22-08 regarding the rezoning of the 1200 block of South Holly Street from conditional R-4 zone to a standard R-4 zone on its third reading and then taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance. An R-4 zone is a Residential multi-family zone.

• Placing Ordinance 22-09 concerning the rezoning of 799 S. Lincoln St from C-2 Roadway commercial to R-O Residential office on its first reading.

• Placing Ordinance 22-10 regarding service extension fees on its first reading.

• Placing Ordinance 22-11 concerning amending the city code regarding prohibiting parking on certain streets on its first reading.

Resolutions

• Resolution 21-22 regarding a significant development permit for 3505 Hwy 412 E.

• Resolution 22-22 concerning a significant development permit for 1113 E. Ashley St.

• Resolution 23-22 regarding electrical service connection fee incentive.

Staff reports

• Water treatment plant update.

• Utility board review.

• February financials.

• Administrator's report.