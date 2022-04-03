Farmers Market set to open April 16

The Siloam Springs Farmers Market is opening from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 at Memorial Park.

Hosted by Main Street Siloam Springs, the Farmers Market will be open every Saturday until Oct. 15, according to a press release from Main Street Siloam Springs. The Farmers Market is a producer only market and all items are locally grown or made, the release states.

Items for sale include produce, pastured meats, farm fresh eggs, baked goods, pecans, jams and jellies, honey, homemade soaps, handcrafted items and herb and vegetable starter plants, the release states.

The Farmers Market will also host the Power of Produce Club (POP) on the second Saturdays of the month beginning May 14, the release states. The Power of Produce Club provides the opportunity for children to engage in the local food system through conversations directly with farmers, educational materials and exposure to new fruits and vegetables, the release states.

Along with the educational activities POP Club kids receive tokens to spend at the market allowing them to make their own shopping decisions, the release states.

The Farmers Market accepts SNAP benefits as well as participates in the Double Your Dollar program that allows customers to match what they spend, the release states. The Double Your Dollar program also matches Senior Vouchers issued by the Area Agency on Aging, the release states.

Main Street's Farmers Market will continue to run year round via SiloamSprings.LocallyGrown.net with pick up from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. from the Market Welcome Station at the Memorial Park concession stand, the release states. Online Market orders can be placed at 11 a.m. Mondays through 5 p.m. on Thursdays.

For more information watch Main Street's Facebook and Instagram @SiloamSpringsFarmersMarket.