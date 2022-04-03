Lady Panthers drop twinbill at Alma

The Siloam Springs softball team dropped a pair of 5A-West Conference games at Alma on Tuesday.

Alma won the first game 11-4 before completing the sweep with an 8-4 victory in game two.

Alma 11, Siloam Springs 4

Alma'a Makenzie Martin slammed two home runs, scored four runs and had four RBIs as the Lady Airedales won the first game.

Alma led 3-0 after the first inning and 7-0 after two innings and Martin's first home run. She also homered in the fifth inning.

Martin also was the winning pitcher for Alma, going the distance with 14 strikeouts.

Siloam Springs scored three runs in the third inning on a three-run home run by Hannah Mather to pull within 7-3.

Alma (6-2, 3-1) went ahead 8-3 in the and fourth and scored three runs in the fifth to go up 11-3.

Siloam Springs plated a run in the seventh to set the final score.

Jada Wallis had three hits and three RBIs for the Lady Airedales, while Taelynn Perry had two hits, two runs and an RBI.

Mather led Siloam Springs with two hits, a run and three RBIs, while Hilarie Buffington had two hits, a run and RBI.

Kaidence Prendergast and Josie Samarin each had hits for the Lady Panthers.

Samarin pitched the first three innings for Siloam Springs, while Mather pitched the final three innings.

Alma 8, Siloam Springs 4

Both the Lady Panthers and Lady Airedales scored a run in the first inning of game two, and it remained tied 1-1 until the top of the fifth.

Siloam Springs scored three runs in the top of the fifth to go up 4-1, but Alma answered with four runs in the bottom half to take a 5-4 lead. Alma added three more runs in the sixth to set the final score.

Taelynn Perry had three RBIs and scored two runs for Alma, while Jocelyn Harless had two hits and two RBIs.

Josie Samarin hit a home run and had two hits and four RBIs to lead Siloam Springs. Hannah Mather had three hits and scored a run, while Kaidence Prendergast had two hits and scored a run.

Aubree Dry had a hit and scored a run, while Kayleigh Castaneda, Aspeyn Downing, and Jaelyn Avery all had base hits.

Makenzie Martin got the win in the circle for Alma with seven strikeouts, while Josie Samarin went the distance for Siloam Springs.

Harrison 5, Siloam Springs 4

Harrison scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a lead and the Lady Goblins held on for the nonconference victory Thursday in Harrison.

Siloam Springs (2-10, 0-4) scored three runs in the top of the first inning to take a 3-0 lead, including a two-run triple by Kaidence Prendergast. Harrison answered with a run in the bottom of the first. Both teams scored single runs in the third, while Harrison added a single run in the fourth to trail the Lady Panthers 4-3.

The Lady Goblins had two runners reach via walk in the sixth and both came around to score on errors to take the lead.

Prendergast finished with three hits, three RBIs and a run scored for Siloam Springs, while Hannah Mather had two hits and scored two runs. Aubree Dry scored a run, while Josie Samarin had an RBI and Hilarie Buffington a base hit.

Samarin went the distance in the circle for the Lady Panthers with two earned runs, three strikeouts and four walks.

Up next

Siloam Springs is scheduled to host Greenbrier on Tuesday.