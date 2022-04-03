Lady Panthers roll by Russellville

The Siloam Springs girls soccer team remained unbeaten in 5A-West Conference play with a 5-1 win against Russellville at Panther Stadium.

The Lady Panthers (8-3, 5-0) scored three goals in the first half and added two more in the second half before emptying its bench.

The first half of games had been a struggle recently for Siloam Springs, including only scoring one first-half goal against Greenbrier on March 17 and trailing 1-0 at Greenwood on Tuesday.

"We have struggled in the first half this season, but not tonight," said head coach Abby Ray. "Our girls played hard from the whistle."

Sophomore Jetta Broquard scored two goals and had two assists on the night.

The Lady Panthers' first goal came off a Broquard cornerkick which brushed the head of Anna Wleklinski and right to Bethany Markovich for a 1-0 lead.

Emily Keehn assisted on a goal to Halle Hernandez for a 2-0 advantage, and Cailee Johnson assisted on Broquard's first goal of the night for a 3-0 lead, which Siloam Springs carried into halftime.

Johnson assisted on another Broquard goal less than two minutes into the second half for a 4-0 lead.

Broquard's corner kick in the 47th minute found Karen Flores for the game's fifth goal.

Russellville's only score came with 14:01 left in the game when Madison Lampkin scored for the Lady Cyclones (6-3, 3-2).

The Lady Panthers are back in action on Tuesday at home against Van Buren before hosting Vilonia on Friday.

Siloam Springs 4, Greenwood 1

Siloam Springs scored all four of its goals in the second half to rally from a 1-0 halftime deficit at Greenwood on Tuesday.

Ellen Slater scored two goals, while Halle Hernandez and Bethany Markovich each had a goal for the Lady Panthers.

Slater scored her first goal off a Karen Flores cornerkick to tie the game.

Flores then assisted on Herndanez's goal to give Siloam Springs a 2-1 lead.

Markovich scored off the dribble to make it 3-1, and Slater scored again on an assist from Jetta Broquard.