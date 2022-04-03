Ninth-grade boys take seventh at home meet

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys finished seventh at the Panther Relays held Tuesday at Glenn W. Black Stadium.

Bentonville won the meet with 214.50 points, followed by Fayetteville 111, Rogers 70, Rogers Heritage 53, Bentonville West 42, Pea Ridge 40.5, Siloam Springs 31, Gravette 25, Springdale Lakeside 22, Springdale Central, Shiloh Christian 14, Springdale Southwest 11, Springdale George 10 and Decatur 2.

John Coffey finished first in the discus at 124-4, while Drew Claborn was fifth at 105-0 and Jacob Null 12th at 99-0.

Gio Flores placed sixth in the high jump at 5-2.

Tommy Seitz finished fifth in the 800-meter run at 2:23.36 with Korbin Rogers 22nd at 2:43.86.

Mikey McKinley was seventh in the triple jump at 38-8.25 with Carter Morrell 12th at 37-0.75 and Gio Flores 17th at 35-3.75.

McKinley finished eighth in the long jump at 18-0 with Parker Malonson 27th at 16-0.

Seitz placed 10th in the 1,600-meter run at 5:24.46, Korbin Rogers 21st at 5:50.42.

Coffey placed 12th in the shot put at 36-4, while Null was 18th at 33-4 and Claborn 29th at 30-3.

Isaiah Brashears placed 22nd in the 300-meter hurdles at 55.67.

Eli Hargett took 26th in the 200-meter dash at 26.96, with Malonson 31st at 27.55.

Hargett was 32nd in the 100-meter dash at 12.78 with Brashears 34th at 12.96 and Malonson 37th at 13.18.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Ramon Loyo-Plato, McKinley, Morrell and Flores placed sixth at 49.57.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Loyo-Plato, McKinley, Morrell and Flores took fifth at 1:44.24.

Ninth-grade girls

Bentonville won the ninth-grade girls meet with 126 points, followed by Fayetteville 121.25, Shiloh Christian 100, Bentonville West 83.25, Rogers 80.25, Pea Ridge 62.50, Springdale Central 26.5, Gravette 24, Rogers 17, Siloam Springs 10, Decatur 6.25 and Springdale Lakeside 6.

Avan Duncan placed first in the discus at 95-1, while Madilyn Huffaker was 22nd at 49-6.

Bailey Church took 14th in the 400-meter dash at 1:14.91.

Duncan was 15th in the shot put at 26-9, while Huffaker placed 24th at 22-4.

Kathryn Frost placed 18th in the pole vault at 5-0.

Jasmin Labitad placed 19th in the 200-meter dash at 32.16, while Frost was 22nd at 33.78 and Emily Sears 26th at 34.83.

Labitad finished 26th in the 100-yard dash at 15.09, while Frost was 29th at 15.73 and Sears 30th at 16.23.

7th-8th grade meet canceled

The seventh- and eighth-grade Panther Relays, scheduled for Wednesday in Siloam Springs, was postponed due to inclement weather and will not be made up.

Up next