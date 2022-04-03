Obituaries for Siloam Sunday, April 3, 2022

William Burnside

William (Bill) Herbert Burnside, 88, died March 25, 2022.

He was born Sept. 12, 1933 in Sacramento, Calif.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He received his bachelor's degree from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas; his master's degree from the University of Southern California, both in History. He taught in the California public schools until the family moved to Siloam Springs, Ark., in 1969, where he taught History, Political Science and Spanish at John Brown University and earned his Ph.D. in U.S. History from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark.

During these years he also did summer missionary work in Mexico.

After retirement, Bill and his wife, Minnie West Burnside, went to Taiwan as missionaries and taught for three years at Christ's College in Taipei.

After returning to the U.S. they settled in Sequim, Wash., and he pastored Oak Bay Baptist Church. For many years, they continued a home ministry with Chinese and Taiwanese students in Washington and taught international online Bible studies.

He was preceded in death by his wife in 2010.

He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Jeannine and Christopher Little of Hendersonville, N.C.,

and Cher and Stephen Isbell of Rogers, Ark.; two sons and daughters-in-law, Timothy Oliver and

Olivia Martinez of Stockdale, Texas, and Jonathan and Belinda Burnside of Cotati, Calif., 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Mary Catherine Rosewicz

Mary Catherine Rosewicz, 80, of Summers, Ark., died March 29, 2022.

She was born Jan. 16, 1942, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Edward and Mary Hayes.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Carol Reeding and Janie Tussinger; brother, Bradley Hayes; sons, Scott, Jake, and John Triden; first husband, Jack Triden; and second husband, David Rosewicz.

She is survived by her daughters, Cathy Smith and husband Alvin Barnes, of Fayetteville, Ark., Janie Burnett, of Summers, and Lynette Wasson, of Summers; four grandchildren; one brother, Jim Hayes and wife Shirley, of Harrison, Ark.; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home, in Siloam Springs, with a graveside service following at 2 p.m. at Fairmount Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.