Monday's games

JUNIOR HIGH TRACK

Siloam Springs 7th, 8th at Rogers Heritage^3:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Van Buren at Siloam Springs^5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Van Buren at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH TRACK

Siloam Springs 9th at Pea Ridge^3:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Rogers Heritage at Siloam Springs^5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK

Siloam Springs at Pea Ridge^3:30 p.m.

Friday's games

COLLEGE TRACK

JBU at Harding Bison Open^TBA

COLLEGE TENNIS

JBU at Missouri Baptist^1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Springdale at Siloam Springs

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Vilonia at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Vilonia at Siloam Springs^5 p.m.

Saturday's games

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Siloam Springs at Greenland Tourn.^TBA

COLLEGE TRACK

JBU at Harding Bison Open^TBA

COLLEGE TENNIS

JBU vs. Health Science & Pharmacy^9 a.m.

JBU vs. Grandview, Iowa^3 p.m.

