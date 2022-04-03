Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

On Tap

by Graham Thomas | Today at 4:00 a.m.

ON TAP

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Monday's games

JUNIOR HIGH TRACK

Siloam Springs 7th, 8th at Rogers Heritage^3:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Van Buren at Siloam Springs^5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Van Buren at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH TRACK

Siloam Springs 9th at Pea Ridge^3:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Rogers Heritage at Siloam Springs^5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK

Siloam Springs at Pea Ridge^3:30 p.m.

Friday's games

COLLEGE TRACK

JBU at Harding Bison Open^TBA

COLLEGE TENNIS

JBU at Missouri Baptist^1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Springdale at Siloam Springs

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Vilonia at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Vilonia at Siloam Springs^5 p.m.

Saturday's games

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Siloam Springs at Greenland Tourn.^TBA

COLLEGE TRACK

JBU at Harding Bison Open^TBA

COLLEGE TENNIS

JBU vs. Health Science & Pharmacy^9 a.m.

JBU vs. Grandview, Iowa^3 p.m.

The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.

Print Headline: On Tap

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Change of judge ordered in lawsuit over Moniteau County Fair rides
Small Town Car Repair makes services available at anytime
by Kaden Quinn
California R-1 school board candidates
by Kaden Quinn
Jamestown C-1 District school board candidates
by Kaden Quinn
High Point R-3 District school board candidates
by Kaden Quinn
ADVERTISEMENT