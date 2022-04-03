Panthers hand Cyclones’ first loss

Siloam Springs' boys soccer team didn't have the luxory of feeling sorry for itself after a disappointing 1-1 draw at Greenwood on Tuesday -- not with perennial state power and rival Russellville coming into town just three days later.

The Panthers, minus two starters, were able to regroup and hand the Cyclones their first loss of the season, 1-0, Friday at Panther Stadium.

"We talked about it all day (Thursday), about putting the past behind us," said SSHS boys coach Luke Shoemaker. "We can't change what happened at Greenwood, but we can always move forward. We referenced 'burn the boats.' There's no going back to that game, everything is moving forward and I couldn't be more proud of that team."

Russellville dominated the possession, keeping the ball for 62.2 percent of the game and out shooting the Panthers 5-2.

But Siloam Springs (7-1-3, 4-0-1 5A-West) was able to cash in on one of its few opportunities early in the second half.

Edwin Batres' cornerkick in the 46th minute hit a Russellville player in the ankle inside the box. Siloam Springs' Ronny Ramirez was there to stick the ball in for the game's only goal with 33:46 remaining in the second half.

"We talked about (Thursday), we have to make the game ugly," Shoemaker said. "I know the style they play, how they play direct. They get numbers forward. They put balls in the box, and then our moment would come and we just have to take advantage of it."

Another key to the Panthers' success was its defense, which recorded its seventh clean sheet and still hasn't allowed a goal in the field of play. All four goals the Panthers have allowed have been on either penalty kicks or set pieces.

Senior goalkeeper Jedi Hunter made three saves and came up big several more times on the night.

"If I could award game balls, I'd award one to Jedi Hunter," Shoemaker said. "There's something special when you have a 6-foot-5 goalkeeper with great hands like him helping stay between the pipes."

The Panthers were also without two starters defensively. Senior center back Yanni Trinidad received a red card at Greenwood and was ineligible to play Friday night. Senior David Gowin suffered an injury and did not play.

In their absence, sophomore Anthony Sandoval moved to center back and his little brother Carlos Sandoval started at outside back.

"We had a freshman and a sophomore step up in tremendous ways," Shoemaker said. "Anthony Sandvoal has played outside mid, played striker, outside back, we needed him at center back tonight. Him and Tate (Broquard) did a fabulous job. His little brother Carlos tonight at outside back against a great winger was solid -- proud of him."

For the Cyclones (11-1, 4-1), it was their first loss after winning their 11 games to start the year.

"I would rather get that loss out of the way now rather than later in the tournament," said Russellville coach Jared Fuller. "These guys needed to know they can be beat. They didn't play their best game tonight, and I want to see us play their best game and what that result becomes."

Fuller said Siloam Springs' commitment to defense made the difference.

"Their Keeper definitely saved them a lot and eight and nine guys behind the ball, compressed in the box," he said. "We had a little trouble getting it back out wide to create some space, so we'll come with a different plan next time."

Both teams still have to play undefeated defending state champion Van Buren in the first run through conference play. The Panthers host the Pointers on Tuesday at Panther Stadium. The Pointers have outscored league opponents 37-0 so far.

"Defending state champs coming in Tuesday," Shoemaker said. "They've also been doing very well in the league. It's another game where we're going to have to stay organized, stay compact."

Siloam Springs 1, Greenwood 1

Erik Gomez scored in the 50th minute as the Siloam Springs boys played to a 1-1 draw against Greenwood at Smith-Robinson Stadium on Tuesday.

Greenwood led 1-0 at halftime after Ivan Morales scored on a penalty kick in the 25th minute.